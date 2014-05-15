* Shanghai rebar has dropped nearly 15 pct this year

* Spot iron ore holds near 20-month trough, Dalian steady (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 15 Shanghai steel rebar futures fell more than 1 percent to an all-time low on Thursday as traders in top-consumer China, faced with weak demand, ran down stockpiles and were forced to slash prices.

The weaker steel market and persistently tight credit conditions in China have curbed appetite for spot iron ore cargoes, keeping prices of the raw material near their lowest since September 2012.

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 3,130 yuan ($500) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in March 2009. It closed down 1.2 percent at 3,131 yuan.

Rebar, or reinforcing bar used in construction, has dropped 14.6 percent this year.

After a brief seasonal spike in steel consumption in April, Chinese demand weakened this month, forcing traders to destock, said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.

"Downstream demand has turned weak and the only way to sell to the market right now is to lower your prices," said Lau.

Chinese steelmaker Yangang sold steel billet at 2,867 yuan a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, down 40 yuan from the previous week.

Inventory of five major steel products held by Chinese traders, including rebar, fell to 15.98 million tonnes as of May 9 from from 16.47 million tonnes the previous week, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.

A struggling housing market is also hurting sentiment. China's central bank has asked commercial lenders to hasten approval of housing loans amid tighter liquidity that has helped cool the property market this year.

"China is undertaking these mini-stimulus measures, but we're not sure when it will happen or if it will happen at all," said Lau.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $103.50 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. That compared to $103 on Monday as the index provider did not publish on Tuesday, a Singapore public holiday.

The top earner for big producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , iron ore touched $102.70 last Friday, its lowest since September 2012. For the year, the raw material has fallen nearly 23 percent.

"Now the Chinese market is very, very weak, stocks at the ports have been increasing, and I heard that some mills cannot get letters of credit because Chinese banks have limited lending so the iron ore price must go down," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province.

Stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports stood at a record high of 110.55 million tonnes as of last week, based on data from Steelhome. Stocks have been inflated by the increased use of the commodity as a financing tool, a practice which Beijing is now probing.

Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was unchanged at 738 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0715 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3131 -38.00 -1.20 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 738 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 103.27 +0.51 +0.50 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 104.58 +0.70 +0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2289 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)