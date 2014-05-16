* Rebar, Dalian iron ore on track for third weekly fall
* Weak outlook for Chinese steel demand, mills selling ore
cargoes
* Steel output at large mills at record high 1.824 mln T/day
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 16 Chinese steel futures dropped
to a record low on Friday as supply outpaced fragile demand in
the world's top market for the commodity where slower economic
growth has hit consumption.
Prices of raw material iron ore were near their cheapest
level since September 2012, also overwhelmed by brisk supply as
Chinese steel mills offered some cargoes back into the market to
boost cashflow.
Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
touched a low of 3,104 yuan ($500) a tonne, the lowest
for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar
futures in March 2009.
Rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, was down 1.5
percent at 3,105 yuan a tonne by midday. It has lost 2.1 percent
for the week so far, on track for its third weekly fall.
"The future is not encouraging for the steel market. Demand
is not as strong as many had expected yet steel production
remains very high," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Large steelmakers in China produced a record high 1.824
million tonnes of crude steel in the first 10 days of May, data
from the China Iron and Steel Association showed.
With excess annual production capacity of at least 200
million tonnes, based on industry estimates, oversupply has
plagued China's steel sector for years, prompting the government
to step up its campaign to shut more of the outdated plants this
year.
The impact of oversupply is becoming more pronounced as
China's economy grows at a slower clip, with economists saying
Beijing may need to launch more stimulus measures to achieve its
growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014.
The weaker steel market is weighing on iron ore. Iron ore
for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 2 percent at 724 yuan a tonne, and also on
course for a third weekly drop.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell
0.7 percent to $102.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to data
compiler Steel Index.
That was a tad above last Friday's $102.70 which was its
cheapest level since Sept. 14, 2012.
It was in September 2012 when iron ore tumbled to a
three-year low of $86.70, forcing global miners such as Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton to cut
costs and review expansion plans.
"Many in the market think the price will go below $100 so
they're waiting rather than take any action. For most
businesses, the focus now is not to lose money rather than make
money," said a trader in Tianjin.
Chinese mills are among those selling iron ore cargoes in
the market, putting even more pressure on prices.
"We have been contacted by two big mills who said they want
to sell three capesize cargoes that are still at sea or have not
been loaded," said the Shanghai trader.
"I think they have enough inventory of iron ore at the
moment and they want to get some cash back."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0346 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3105 -47.00 -1.49
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 724 -15.00 -2.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 102.8 -0.70 -0.68
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 103.81 +0.54 +0.52
SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 103.5 -1.08 -1.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2306 Chinese yuan)
