* Singapore iron ore futures drop to lowest in over a year
* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore fall for 3rd week
* Weak outlook for Chinese steel demand, mills selling ore
cargoes
* Steel output at large mills at record high 1.824 mln T/day
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 16 Chinese steel futures touched
a record low and iron ore fell 3 percent on Friday as supply
outpaced fragile demand in the world's top market for both
commodities, where slower economic growth has hit consumption.
Spot iron ore prices were near their lowest level since
September 2012, overwhelmed by rising supply as Chinese steel
mills offered some cargoes back into the market to boost
cashflow.
Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell as far as 3,063 yuan ($490) a tonne, the lowest
for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar
futures in March 2009.
Rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, closed down
2 percent at 3,090 yuan a tonne, falling for the third week in a
row.
"The future is not encouraging for the steel market. Demand
is not as strong as many had expected yet steel production
remains very high," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Large steelmakers in China produced a record high 1.824
million tonnes of crude steel in the first 10 days of May, data
from the China Iron and Steel Association showed.
With excess annual production capacity of at least 200
million tonnes, based on industry estimates, oversupply has
plagued China's steel sector for years, prompting the government
to step up its campaign to shut more of the outdated plants this
year.
The impact of oversupply is becoming more pronounced as
China's economy grows at a slower clip, with economists saying
Beijing may need to launch more stimulus measures to achieve its
growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014.
MINERS FALL
The weaker steel market weighed on iron ore as futures sank
and shares of top miners retreated.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell 3 percent to settle at 717 yuan a tonne,
also dropping for a third straight week. It hit an intraday low
of 712 yuan, its weakest since mid-March.
June iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange
eased 1.5 percent to $100.75 per tonne after marking a bottom of
$100.65 earlier, the lowest since SGX launched futures in April
last year.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.7 percent to $102.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to
data compiler Steel Index.
That was a tad above last Friday's $102.70 which was its
cheapest level since Sept. 14, 2012.
It was in September 2012 when iron ore tumbled to a
three-year low of $86.70, forcing global miners such as Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton to cut
costs and review expansion plans.
"Many in the market think the price will go below $100 so
they're waiting rather than taking any action. For most
businesses, the focus now is not to lose money rather than make
money," said a trader in Tianjin.
Chinese mills are among those selling iron ore cargoes in
the market, putting even more pressure on prices.
"We have been contacted by two big mills who said they want
to sell three capesize cargoes that are still at sea or have not
been loaded," said the Shanghai trader.
"I think they have enough inventory of iron ore at the
moment and they want to get some cash back."
Shares of Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group
fell as much as 3.6 percent to a near eight-month low and Rio
lost 1.4 percent at the close.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3090 -62.00 -1.97
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 717 -22.00 -2.98
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 102.8 -0.70 -0.68
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 103.81 +0.54 +0.52
SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 103.5 -1.08 -1.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2306 Chinese yuan)
