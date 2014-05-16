* Singapore iron ore futures drop to lowest in over a year

* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore fall for 3rd week

* Weak outlook for Chinese steel demand, mills selling ore cargoes

* Steel output at large mills at record high 1.824 mln T/day (Adds Singapore futures, miners' shares; updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 16 Chinese steel futures touched a record low and iron ore fell 3 percent on Friday as supply outpaced fragile demand in the world's top market for both commodities, where slower economic growth has hit consumption.

Spot iron ore prices were near their lowest level since September 2012, overwhelmed by rising supply as Chinese steel mills offered some cargoes back into the market to boost cashflow.

Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as far as 3,063 yuan ($490) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in March 2009.

Rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, closed down 2 percent at 3,090 yuan a tonne, falling for the third week in a row.

"The future is not encouraging for the steel market. Demand is not as strong as many had expected yet steel production remains very high," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Large steelmakers in China produced a record high 1.824 million tonnes of crude steel in the first 10 days of May, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed.

With excess annual production capacity of at least 200 million tonnes, based on industry estimates, oversupply has plagued China's steel sector for years, prompting the government to step up its campaign to shut more of the outdated plants this year.

The impact of oversupply is becoming more pronounced as China's economy grows at a slower clip, with economists saying Beijing may need to launch more stimulus measures to achieve its growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014.

MINERS FALL

The weaker steel market weighed on iron ore as futures sank and shares of top miners retreated.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 3 percent to settle at 717 yuan a tonne, also dropping for a third straight week. It hit an intraday low of 712 yuan, its weakest since mid-March.

June iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange eased 1.5 percent to $100.75 per tonne after marking a bottom of $100.65 earlier, the lowest since SGX launched futures in April last year.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.7 percent to $102.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiler Steel Index.

That was a tad above last Friday's $102.70 which was its cheapest level since Sept. 14, 2012.

It was in September 2012 when iron ore tumbled to a three-year low of $86.70, forcing global miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to cut costs and review expansion plans.

"Many in the market think the price will go below $100 so they're waiting rather than taking any action. For most businesses, the focus now is not to lose money rather than make money," said a trader in Tianjin.

Chinese mills are among those selling iron ore cargoes in the market, putting even more pressure on prices.

"We have been contacted by two big mills who said they want to sell three capesize cargoes that are still at sea or have not been loaded," said the Shanghai trader.

"I think they have enough inventory of iron ore at the moment and they want to get some cash back."

Shares of Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group fell as much as 3.6 percent to a near eight-month low and Rio lost 1.4 percent at the close.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3090 -62.00 -1.97 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 717 -22.00 -2.98 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 102.8 -0.70 -0.68 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 103.81 +0.54 +0.52 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 103.5 -1.08 -1.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2306 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu and Joseph Radford)