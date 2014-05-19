* Spot iron ore at $100.7, lowest since Sept 2012 * Weak China steel market as Shanghai rebar near record low * Iron ore stocks at China ports at record high 112.55 mln T By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 19 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slumped to their lowest ever on Monday, pressured by rising supply and a weaker Chinese steel market that have pulled down spot prices to their cheapest since September 2012. With prices down 25 percent this year, a sustained decline in iron ore threatens to squeeze out high-cost producers, led by miners in top consumer China. That means China's iron ore imports may stay strong unless steel demand weakens to such extent that mills would be curbing output. "Since the rebar has been so hit, it's taken out the confidence of the Chinese steel market," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Rebar futures steadied on Monday, but still near record lows reached on Friday. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,096 yuan ($500) a tonne by midday, after hitting an all-time low of 3,063 yuan in the previous session. Iron ore futures at the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched a low of 703 yuan a tonne, the weakest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched the product in October last year. It was last down 1.4 percent at 712 yuan. At the Singapore Exchange, iron ore for delivery in August fell 1 percent to $97.85 a tonne, the lowest since it launched iron ore futures in April 2013. "Now that we broke through $100, I think that's a very bearish sign. It shows you there's a lot of supply around," said a trader in Singapore. Top iron ore miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are boosting output, confident their low-cost business will prevail over higher-cost suppliers to China. These miners have a cash cost of as low as $20 a tonne, about a fifth of what Chinese miners spend. But the capacity of China to absorb the increased supply is at risk with growth in the world's second-largest economy slowing down. Economists say Beijing may need to launch more stimulus measures to achieve its growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 2 percent to $100.70 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since Sept. 11, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. That price will most likely fall below $100 on Monday, traders said, with bids for high-quality 62-percent grade cargoes at as low as $94. "Certainly I will say some Chinese mines will be shut and that means import volumes may remain strong and that could support the price above $90," said a trader in Shanghai. The last time iron ore prices fell below $100 in September 2012, it stayed below that level for about two weeks, recovering only after reaching a three-year trough of $86.70. China imported 83.39 million tonnes of iron ore in April, the second highest monthly volume on record. But the brisk shipments had helped bloat stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports, which stood at a record high 112.55 million tonnes as of May 16, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. A looming workers' strike at Port Hedland, where a fourth of global iron ore exports are shipped from, may help stem a decline in prices, traders said. Tugboat workers at Australia's main iron ore port threaten to hold a strike if they are unable to resolve a dispute over vacation and pay. Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3096 -1.00 -0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 712 -10.00 -1.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 100.7 -2.10 -2.04 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 100.74 -3.07 -2.96 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 102.08 -1.42 -1.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)