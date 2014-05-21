(Corrects iron ore price milestone to 1-1/2 year low, from 2-1/2 year trough, in first paragraph and bullet point) * Spot iron ore tumbles to 1-1/2 year low * Tepid outlook on rising supply and weak steel demand pressure prices * Shanghai rebar drops to record low SHANGHAI, May 20 Chinese iron ore futures fell for a third straight day to a fresh low and spot prices dropped to 1-1/2 year low on weak buying from steel mills in top consumer China. Spot prices have fallen 25 percent this year to below $100 a tonne due to rising supply and weak Chinese demand growth for steel. A cooling of economic growth and the property sector is expected to further weigh down steel and iron ore prices. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched a low of 695 yuan ($110) a tonne, the lowest since the contract was launched in October last year. It fell 1.1 percent to 700 yuan by close. "The tepid steel market and rising iron ore supplies from overseas put the raw material under huge pressure, and there is risk that some traders may rush to sell at low prices to liquidate some stocks," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Traders said Australian Pilbara iron ore fines with 61-percent grade sitting at ports was quoted at 680 yuan a tonne. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most active rebar futures for October delivery fell for a fifth consecutive session to close 0.6 percent lower at 3,068 yuan after touching a fresh low of 3,062 yuan. "Prices could test the lower end of the next trading range $95-100 a tonne, but should improve as steel stocks reach the low point for the year in the next month or two," ANZ said in a research note on Tuesday. Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 2.1 percent to $98.50 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since September 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3068 -17.00 -0.55 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 700 -8.00 -1.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.5 -2.20 -2.18 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.83 -1.91 -1.90 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 101 -1.08 -1.06 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)