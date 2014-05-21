(Corrects iron ore price milestone to 1-1/2 year low, from
2-1/2 year trough, in first paragraph and bullet point)
* Spot iron ore tumbles to 1-1/2 year low
* Tepid outlook on rising supply and weak steel demand
pressure prices
* Shanghai rebar drops to record low
SHANGHAI, May 20 Chinese iron ore futures fell
for a third straight day to a fresh low and spot prices dropped
to 1-1/2 year low on weak buying from steel mills in top
consumer China.
Spot prices have fallen 25 percent this year to below $100 a
tonne due to rising supply and weak Chinese demand growth for
steel. A cooling of economic growth and the property sector is
expected to further weigh down steel and iron ore prices.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
touched a low of 695 yuan ($110) a tonne, the lowest since the
contract was launched in October last year. It fell 1.1 percent
to 700 yuan by close.
"The tepid steel market and rising iron ore supplies from
overseas put the raw material under huge pressure, and there is
risk that some traders may rush to sell at low prices to
liquidate some stocks," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Traders said Australian Pilbara iron ore fines with
61-percent grade sitting at ports was quoted at 680 yuan a
tonne.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most active rebar
futures for October delivery fell for a fifth
consecutive session to close 0.6 percent lower at 3,068 yuan
after touching a fresh low of 3,062 yuan.
"Prices could test the lower end of the next trading range
$95-100 a tonne, but should improve as steel stocks reach the
low point for the year in the next month or two," ANZ said in a
research note on Tuesday.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 2.1 percent to $98.50 a tonne on Monday, its lowest
since September 2012, according to data provider Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0705 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3068 -17.00 -0.55
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 700 -8.00 -1.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.5 -2.20 -2.18
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.83 -1.91 -1.90
SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 101 -1.08 -1.06
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)