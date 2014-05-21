* Spot iron ore prices pressured by weak market outlook
SHANGHAI, May 21 Spot iron ore prices fell for
the fourth straight day to a twenty-month low, pressured by lean
buying interest from China, the world's top consumer of the
steelmaking raw material.
Iron ore stockpiles at main Chinese ports have increased to
record levels of above 110 million tonnes, encouraging some
steel mills to sell term contract volumes and purchase spot
volumes from the ports at lower prices.
"Reports of Chinese steel mills selling term contract
tonnage into the market and buying back volumes from port stocks
or otherwise at lower spot prices, plus bearish sentiment around
slower Chinese economic growth and property construction,
continue to weigh on the market," CBA said in a research note.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 1 percent to $97.5 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data
compiler Steel Index, the lowest since Sept. 13, 2012.
Spot iron ore prices are down 27 percent so far this year.
"Prices have fallen quickly since last Friday and the market
sees the range of $90-100 as an acceptable level," said an iron
ore trader in coastal Shandong province.
"But prices may tumble to $85 in the near future if no good
news comes out to support the market," the trader said.
Chinese iron ore futures for September on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange broke a three-day losing streak,
gaining 1 percent to 708 yuan by close, but the rally is seen
limited due to the increased supplies.
A 170,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian fines
was sold on Wednesday at $99.5 a tonne, and another two cargoes
of 100,000-tonne each were sold at $98.5 a tonne, both for June
delivery, traders said.
China's biggest private steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group
will cut steel rebar prices by 90 yuan ($14.43) a tonne for late
May bookings, traders said. The move reflects the fragile market
sentiment and could further weigh on steel prices, which have
already fallen 17 percent so far this year, the traders said.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the benchmark rebar
contract for October delivery closed little changed at
3,075 yuan a tonne, after touching a record low of 3,055 yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures had fallen for five consecutive days
through Tuesday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3075 +1.00 +0.03
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 708 +7.00 +1.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 97.5 -1.00 -1.02
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.18 -0.65 -0.66
SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 100.5 -0.50 -0.50
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.2384 Chinese Yuan)
