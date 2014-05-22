* China PMI rebounds to 5-mth high, but still below 50 * Spot iron ore off 20-mth low, but could fall further By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 22 Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose on Thursday, pulling away from all-time lows reached earlier in the week, as an improved performance by the country's manufacturing sector helped repair sentiment battered by a bearish demand outlook. Spot iron ore also recovered from a 20-month low after a rapid drop in prices spurred some Chinese steel mills to replenish inventory, although supply available in the market remains high. The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8 percent to 3,096 yuan ($500) a tonne, after falling to an all-time low of 3,055 yuan on Wednesday. It hit a session high of 3,116 yuan. The HSBC Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index recovered to a five-month high of 49.7 in May from April's 48.1, beating a Reuters' poll forecast of 48.1. But the figure is a tad below the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from a contraction, indicating that manufacturers actually experienced a slight drop in business. "The fact that PMI exceeded expectations supported sentiment and also prices went down too rapidly so there's some opportunity to buy low," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.3 percent to 715 yuan a tonne, moving away from a contract low of 695 yuan reached on Tuesday, but below the session's peak of 725 yuan. The fall from the session's highs for both rebar and iron ore futures reflects hesitation among some market participants who doubt whether a strong rally could take hold given that the outlook for steel demand remains cloudy. The June iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.6 percent to $99.02 a tonne. "Steel traders are not willing to restock in the near future because spot prices are still dropping so they will lose more if they restock," said Ting. Inventory of five major steel products held by Chinese traders fell to 15.29 million tonnes as of May 16 from 15.86 million tonnes the prior week, based on data from industry consultancy Mysteel. Chinese steelmaker Yangang sold steel billet at 2,805 yuan a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, down 62 yuan from the previous week, but 15 yuan higher than the current spot rate, traders said. FURTHER TO FALL? But Chinese mills are buying some iron ore cargoes after a recent slide in prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1 percent to $98.50 a tonne on Wednesday, settling back to Monday's level after falling to $97.50 on Tuesday which was it cheapest since Sept. 13, 2012, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "Since most of the mills haven't really cut output, there's no surprise that they are replenishing their inventory at lower price levels," said a trader in Shanghai. But tight liquidity and expectation that prices could fall further are limiting purchases to short-term needs. "I don't think any mill would consider the current price as a solid bottom for iron ore, maybe closer to $90 would be a stronger support." Anticipation that a strike by tugboat workers in Australia's Port Hedland which handles a fourth of global iron ore shipments could disrupt supplies may have also supported a recovery in iron ore prices, which have fallen nearly 27 percent this year. BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it may seek government intervention to avert industrial action at the port. But investment bank ANZ said the "impact of a supply disruption won't be felt immediately in China, buffered by record high port stocks." Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports stood at a record high 112.55 million tonnes last week, said Steelhome SH-TOT-IRONINV. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3096 +25.00 +0.81 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 715 +9.00 +1.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.5 +1.00 +1.03 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.89 +0.71 +0.72 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 101.58 +1.08 +1.07 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)