* Iron ore has lost over 26 pct this year * Port Hedland tugboat workers postpone strike plan * Shanghai rebar, Dalian ore headed for fourth weekly fall By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 23 Iron ore, pummelled by brisk supply and a weak Chinese steel market, is headed for a sixth straight weekly fall in what would be its longest losing streak since May 2012 and is at risk of sliding further. The raw material's fall to a 20-month trough below $100 a tonne this week helped revive buying interest for spot cargoes in top consumer China, but a sustained weakness in Chinese steel prices kept purchases in check. The price needs to fall below $90 to squeeze out some suppliers and "balance the market," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "That's the only way I can see for iron ore to recover since China's steel market is not doing good," he said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 30 cents to $98.80 a tonne on Thursday, not far above Monday's $97.50 which was the lowest since September 2012, based on data from Steel Index. It was down about 2 percent for the week. At the current price, top miners from Australia and Brazil are still making money given their cash cost of as low as $20 a tonne. But miners elsewhere, including those in China where many spend around $100 a tonne, are now at risk of being shut out of the market. Iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for global producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has lost 26.4 percent of its value this year, among the hardest hit in industrial commodities. "It's clearly a soft time in the market, and we'd argue that that's driven primarily by a rapid recent increase in underlying production available to seaborne trade," Ken Brinsden, managing director at Australian miner Atlas Iron, told Reuters. Brinsden acknowledged that while there is a chance prices could fall further from current levels, it would, on average, remain above $100. "There's going to be volatility. So we're not discounting that. And there's a chance the price goes lower from here. But could we reasonably expect on average a pretty healthy price? We'd say yes, that's not unreasonable." The threat of a strike at Australia's Port Hedland which could halt a fourth of global iron ore shipments had barely supported prices and with the tugboat workers suspending plans to go on strike for a month, a recovery in prices may rest largely on China's steel sector. "I think it's too early to say we have reached a bottom for iron ore. The big mills are still selling some of their cargoes and most of them are arriving in June so we expect more supply coming through," said a trader in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 3,086 yuan ($490) a tonne by midday on Friday. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September dropped 1 percent to 710 yuan per tonne. Both rebar and iron ore futures in China are headed for a fourth weekly fall after both contracts slid to record lows this week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3086 -10.00 -0.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 710 -7.00 -0.98 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUNE 98.71 -1.37 -1.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.8 +0.30 +0.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.9 +0.01 +0.01 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Anand Basu)