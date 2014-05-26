* No turnaround seen yet for steel, iron ore on demand view * Spot iron ore at $97.50, matching 20-month low * Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports at record 113.3 mln tonnes By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 26 Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose to one-week highs on Monday as battered prices regained some ground, although the outlook for demand remained shaky. Both rebar in Shanghai and iron ore in Dalian fell to record lows last week as supply of the two commodities outpaced demand in top consumer China where the economy is expanding at a slower pace as the government pushes reforms aimed at more sustainable growth. The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of 3,147 yuan ($500) a tonne, after falling to an all-time low of 3,055 yuan on May 21. It was up 1.7 percent at 3,135 yuan by midday. "I don't see this rebound as a trend. I think people who are short on steel futures will continue to be short," said Helen Lau, mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Scurities in Hong Kong. While Chinese mills have kept steel production high, traders have been running down their stocks, opting to unload products at low prices instead, she said. "There's too much supply and traders want to transfer the inventory risk to the end-user that's why they're unloading at lower prices," said Lau. Stockpiles of five major steel products held by traders in China stood at 14.72 million tonnes as of May 23, down from 15.38 million tonnes the previous week, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. In contrast, crude steel output at large Chinese mills reached a record high 1.824 million tonnes in the first 10 days of May. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.1 percent at 719 yuan a tonne after peaking at 729 yuan. The contract fell to a record low of 695 yuan last week. Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes remained thin, with prospective buyers waiting for a further decline in prices, traders said. "The market is still generally well offered," said a trader in Singapore. "There's a lot of available supply and some of the mills are opting for cargoes at the ports which are cheaper." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $97.50 a tonne on Friday, matching the level on May 20 which was the first time the raw material dropped below $100 since September 2012, based on data from compiler Steel Index. Iron ore has lost more than 27 percent of its value this year, potentially curbing profits at top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton which count the commodity as their biggest revenue earner. Stocks of the raw material at Chinese ports continued to balloon, hitting a fresh record of 113.3 million tonnes as of Friday SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to Steelhome which tracks the inventory data. The increased use of iron ore in financing deals has helped bloat the inventory while traders say some mills have opted to park fresh arrivals at the ports as they managed steel production. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3135 +52.00 +1.69 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 719 +8.00 +1.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 97.5 -1.30 -1.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.29 -0.61 -0.62 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2365 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)