* Iron ore, steel futures rebound after recent falls * Traders say sell-off overdone, spot buying picks up * Little improvement seen in market fundamentals SHANGHAI, May 27 Chinese steel and iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday, steadying after steep price falls in recent weeks amid a pick-up in spot purchases of the raw material, although traders said the upside appears limited. Slower demand growth for steel in China has dragged down prices in recent weeks amid cooling economic growth as Beijing seeks to restructure its economy. The most-active rebar for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to a session high of 3,156 yuan ($510) a tonne, its highest in more than a week. It traded 0.4 percent higher at 3,137 yuan by the midday break after touching an all-time low of 3,055 yuan on May 21. "There is not much support for steel and iron ore prices to rise further as fundamentals are still losing ground. Weak property is pressuring steel demand and rising supplies weigh on iron ore prices," said a steel trader in Shanghai. Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange traded 0.3 percent higher at 720 yuan by the midday break. The contract fell to 695 yuan last week, the lowest since it was launched in October last year. "Chinese steel mills remain sidelined expecting further price falls. However, on-hand stocks are beginning to run low, increasing the need to re-stock in the coming weeks. A key reason mills are able to stay out of the seaborne market is stubbornly high port stocks, which remain well above 100 million tonnes," ANZ said in a research note. Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports rose to a record 113.3 million tonnes as of Friday SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to information provider Steelhome. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded over 1 percent to $98.60 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider The Steel Index. It has lost nearly 27 percent so far this year. Global miners Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP Billiton, who can land iron ore in China for less than $50 a tonne, are sticking to expansion plans and forecast solid demand for the raw material. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3137 +11.00 +0.35 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 720 +2.00 +0.28 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.6 +1.10 +1.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.29 -0.61 -0.62 SGX IO 62%Fe MAY14 SWAP 101.42 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index and swaps in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2392 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)