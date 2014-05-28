* Spot iron ore stays below $100/tonne for 7th day
* Oversupplied market weighing on prices
* Iron ore unlikely to rise over next 3 months - China's
NDRC
* China steel futures drop nearly 1 pct
(Adds China's NDRC comment, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 28 Iron ore futures in Singapore
fell 2 percent on Wednesday to the lowest since their launch
last year, while prices in Dalian also dropped as plentiful
supply overwhelmed the market.
Both miners and Chinese steel mills are offering spot
cargoes, with steel producers reselling excess shipments in an
oversupplied market that has kept the benchmark spot price near
a 20-month low below $100 a tonne for the past seven trading
days.
"There's a lot of available supply and the key issue is
mills are not in a rush to buy. They are keeping their inventory
small and not buying a lot in advance," said an iron ore trader
in Shanghai.
Iron ore for delivery in July on the Singapore Exchange
was down 2 percent at $96.08 a tonne by 0711 GMT, the
lowest for the contract since SGX introduced iron ore futures in
April last year.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded September
contract dropped 1.8 percent to end at 707 yuan ($110)
a tonne.
Top iron ore miner Vale is offering 170,000
tonnes of 64.69-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines at a
tender closing on Wednesday, traders said.
Second-ranked Rio Tinto is selling a
170,000-tonne cargo of 61-percent grade Australian iron ore
fines at a separate tender, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped half a percent to $98.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according
to data provider Steel Index, which said the "sheer volume of
material on offer continued to weigh on prices".
The raw material broke through the $100-support level on May
19 and has since stayed below that point, reaching a low of
$97.50 on May 20 - its weakest since September 2012.
RECOVERY UNLIKELY
The price of iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for Vale
and Rio, has fallen 7 percent in May and is on track to stretch
its losing streak to a sixth straight month. For the year, the
commodity has dropped 27 percent.
Iron ore prices are unlikely to rise over the next three
months due to high port inventories in China and increased
supply, the National Development and Reform Commission, China's
economic watchdog, said.
While China's monthly iron ore imports remain high, with the
volume for April the second highest on record at 83.39 million
tonnes, the price of the raw material is being dragged down by
excess supply.
Apart from top suppliers Vale, Rio, BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group, smaller producers
from South Africa to Iran are also trying to increase sales to
China.
At the same time, Chinese mills are unloading excess
shipments from their long-term contracts along with traders,
many trying to do so before prices fall further.
"A recovery in iron ore remains absent as the market
continues to struggle with high inventories and excess steel
capacity," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports reached an
all-time high of 113.3 million tonnes on May 23
SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to industry consultancy Steelhome.
The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,116 yuan
a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3116 -23.00 -0.73
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 707 -13.00 -1.81
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 96.08 -2.00 -2.04
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.1 -0.50 -0.51
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.95 +0.66 +0.67
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2486 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anupama Dwivedi)