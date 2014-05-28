* Spot iron ore stays below $100/tonne for 7th day

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 28 Iron ore futures in Singapore fell 2 percent on Wednesday to the lowest since their launch last year, while prices in Dalian also dropped as plentiful supply overwhelmed the market.

Both miners and Chinese steel mills are offering spot cargoes, with steel producers reselling excess shipments in an oversupplied market that has kept the benchmark spot price near a 20-month low below $100 a tonne for the past seven trading days.

"There's a lot of available supply and the key issue is mills are not in a rush to buy. They are keeping their inventory small and not buying a lot in advance," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Iron ore for delivery in July on the Singapore Exchange was down 2 percent at $96.08 a tonne by 0711 GMT, the lowest for the contract since SGX introduced iron ore futures in April last year.

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded September contract dropped 1.8 percent to end at 707 yuan ($110) a tonne.

Top iron ore miner Vale is offering 170,000 tonnes of 64.69-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines at a tender closing on Wednesday, traders said.

Second-ranked Rio Tinto is selling a 170,000-tonne cargo of 61-percent grade Australian iron ore fines at a separate tender, traders said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped half a percent to $98.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index, which said the "sheer volume of material on offer continued to weigh on prices".

The raw material broke through the $100-support level on May 19 and has since stayed below that point, reaching a low of $97.50 on May 20 - its weakest since September 2012.

RECOVERY UNLIKELY

The price of iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for Vale and Rio, has fallen 7 percent in May and is on track to stretch its losing streak to a sixth straight month. For the year, the commodity has dropped 27 percent.

Iron ore prices are unlikely to rise over the next three months due to high port inventories in China and increased supply, the National Development and Reform Commission, China's economic watchdog, said.

While China's monthly iron ore imports remain high, with the volume for April the second highest on record at 83.39 million tonnes, the price of the raw material is being dragged down by excess supply.

Apart from top suppliers Vale, Rio, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, smaller producers from South Africa to Iran are also trying to increase sales to China.

At the same time, Chinese mills are unloading excess shipments from their long-term contracts along with traders, many trying to do so before prices fall further.

"A recovery in iron ore remains absent as the market continues to struggle with high inventories and excess steel capacity," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note.

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports reached an all-time high of 113.3 million tonnes on May 23 SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to industry consultancy Steelhome.

The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,116 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3116 -23.00 -0.73 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 707 -13.00 -1.81 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 96.08 -2.00 -2.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 98.1 -0.50 -0.51 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 98.95 +0.66 +0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2486 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Anupama Dwivedi)