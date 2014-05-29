* Iron ore has lost 28 pct this year, eyes 6th monthly loss * Dalian futures drop 1.3 pct, Shanghai rebar also down SINGAPORE, May 29 Iron ore fell to its lowest level since September 2012 and looks poised for further losses amid a deepening glut that could start pushing high-cost producers out of the market. "There's no lack of cargoes being offered in the market, the lack is on the buying side," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. "We ourselves have 4-5 million tonnes that we need to sell over the next four weeks because the cargoes are arriving in China. We're a bit concerned that we've been unable to find buyers." Iron ore dropped below $100 a tonne on May 19 and has stayed below that level. On Wednesday, iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $96.80, its weakest since Sept. 13, 2012. The price of the raw material of which China is the world's biggest importer has declined more than 8 percent in May and looks set to stretch its losing run to a sixth consecutive month. For the year it has fallen almost 28 percent. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in September, the most-traded contract, touched a session low of 698 yuan ($110) a tonne on Thursday, just off the contract low of 695 yuan reached last week. It was down 1.3 percent at 701 yuan by 0226 GMT. While Chinese demand for iron ore remains firm, with imports in April the second highest on record at 83.39 million tonnes, the growth in supply is outpacing consumption. That puts higher cost producers, led by those in China, at risk of shutting down again as many did in September 2012 when the price slumped to a three-year low of $86.70. The average global iron ore production cost was $54.70 a tonne last year while China's production cost reached $75 to $145 a tonne, China's National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday, predicting that prices are unlikely to recover over the next three months. Goldman Sachs has said 20 percent of iron ore production in China may shut over 2014 and 2015, while up to 80 million tonnes of production capacity may not be needed this year. UBS put the figure at 94 million tonnes - compared with global seaborne trade of 1.2 billion tonnes last year. The lower raw material cost is helping improve profit margins of Chinese steelmakers to between 100-200 yuan a tonne on average, said a Shanghai-based trader. "But they're not confident buying a lot of iron ore at this time given there's a lot of it around. There's a high chance we could see $90," he said. Miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $97.39 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, down from $98.67 on Monday, traders said. Top supplier Vale sold a cargo of 64.69-percent grade Brazilian fines at $102.39 a tonne versus a previous sale of 65.07-percent grade at $105.17 per tonne, traders said. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to 3,115 yuan a tonne, slipping for a second session. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3115 -5.00 -0.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 701 -9.00 -1.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96.8 -1.30 -1.33 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 97.84 -1.11 -1.12 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2556 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Urquhart)