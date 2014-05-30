* Iron ore down for 6th straight month, drops 29 pct this yr
* Weak Singapore, China ore futures point to more losses for
spot
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 30 Iron ore is set to fall for a
sixth straight month in May in its longest losing streak on
record, with hefty supply pushing prices to their lowest since
September 2012.
Some traders in China, the world's top consumer of the raw
material, have been unloading cargoes at a loss on worries that
prices could slide further.
And Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron
ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that
beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound in what top miner
Vale sees as the first global surplus of the material
in a decade.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 1.1 percent to $95.70 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest
since Sept. 10, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index.
Iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for big producers
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- has lost 9.2 percent so far in May. It has dropped
almost 29 percent so far this year.
The price slide may have shut down iron ore miners in China
that spend $100 or more per tonne to produce the raw material,
but seaborne supply has increased to such an extent that it has
thwarted a recovery in prices.
"Normally what happens is prices get too low, Chinese supply
shuts down and prices go back up again," said Mark Pervan, head
of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
"But it looks like the capacity that has been shut down in
China is being taken up by that increased supply and that's
creating this adjustment in the floor price."
Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to
outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175
million tonnes next year.
FUTURES SLIDE
Weaker iron ore futures in Singapore and China suggest spot
prices could fall further.
Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped to 685 yuan ($110) a tonne, the
lowest for a most active contract since the bourse launched the
product in October last year. It was down 2.1 percent at 687
yuan by midday.
At the Singapore Exchange, the June iron ore contract
slid 2.7 percent to $93.13 a tonne, its weakest since
SGX introduced iron ore futures in April 2013.
The spot price may fall to $90 per tonne if the market fails
to find support at $95, ANZ said.
Panic is creeping in among some traders in China who picked
up cargoes when the benchmark price first fell below $100 a
tonne last week.
"We have three capesize vessels of 56-57 percent grade iron
ore which we bought at $84, $80 and $76 per tonne. Now the price
is around $73-$74. We are trying to sell as soon as we can
because the market keeps descending everyday," said a trader in
China's eastern Shandong province.
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group has been
offering a 12-percent discount to the Platts 62-percent iron ore
index for June cargoes, traders said, reflecting increasing
competition among suppliers to China.
Fortescue declined to comment specifically on the matter.
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 3,066 yuan a
tonne. It touched a low of 3,063 yuan, near the record low of
3,055 yuan reached last week.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0417 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3066 -50.00 -1.60
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 687 -15.00 -2.14
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUNE 93.13 -2.54 -2.65
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.7 -1.10 -1.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 97.29 -0.55 -0.56
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2399 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)