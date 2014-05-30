* Iron ore down for 6th straight month, drops 29 pct this yr * Weak Singapore, China ore futures point to more losses for spot By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 30 Iron ore is set to fall for a sixth straight month in May in its longest losing streak on record, with hefty supply pushing prices to their lowest since September 2012. Some traders in China, the world's top consumer of the raw material, have been unloading cargoes at a loss on worries that prices could slide further. And Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound in what top miner Vale sees as the first global surplus of the material in a decade. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.1 percent to $95.70 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since Sept. 10, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for big producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has lost 9.2 percent so far in May. It has dropped almost 29 percent so far this year. The price slide may have shut down iron ore miners in China that spend $100 or more per tonne to produce the raw material, but seaborne supply has increased to such an extent that it has thwarted a recovery in prices. "Normally what happens is prices get too low, Chinese supply shuts down and prices go back up again," said Mark Pervan, head of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. "But it looks like the capacity that has been shut down in China is being taken up by that increased supply and that's creating this adjustment in the floor price." Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175 million tonnes next year. FUTURES SLIDE Weaker iron ore futures in Singapore and China suggest spot prices could fall further. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped to 685 yuan ($110) a tonne, the lowest for a most active contract since the bourse launched the product in October last year. It was down 2.1 percent at 687 yuan by midday. At the Singapore Exchange, the June iron ore contract slid 2.7 percent to $93.13 a tonne, its weakest since SGX introduced iron ore futures in April 2013. The spot price may fall to $90 per tonne if the market fails to find support at $95, ANZ said. Panic is creeping in among some traders in China who picked up cargoes when the benchmark price first fell below $100 a tonne last week. "We have three capesize vessels of 56-57 percent grade iron ore which we bought at $84, $80 and $76 per tonne. Now the price is around $73-$74. We are trying to sell as soon as we can because the market keeps descending everyday," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group has been offering a 12-percent discount to the Platts 62-percent iron ore index for June cargoes, traders said, reflecting increasing competition among suppliers to China. Fortescue declined to comment specifically on the matter. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 3,066 yuan a tonne. It touched a low of 3,063 yuan, near the record low of 3,055 yuan reached last week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0417 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3066 -50.00 -1.60 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 687 -15.00 -2.14 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUNE 93.13 -2.54 -2.65 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.7 -1.10 -1.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 97.29 -0.55 -0.56 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)