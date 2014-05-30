* Oversupply weighs on market, iron ore lowest since Sept
2012
* Iron ore down for 6th straight month, drops xx pct this yr
* Singapore, China iron ore futures slump, Shanghai rebar
down
* Iron ore port stocks at record high 113.6 mln tonnes
(Adds record China port stocks, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 30 Iron ore fell for a sixth
straight month in May in its longest losing streak on record,
with hefty supply pushing prices to their lowest since September
2012 on Friday.
Some traders in China, the world's top consumer of the raw
material, have been unloading cargoes at a loss on worries that
prices could slide further.
And Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron
ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that
beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound in what top miner
Vale sees as the first global surplus of the material
in a decade.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 4 percent to $91.80 a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 7,
2012, according to data provider Steel Index.
Iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for big producers
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- has lost nearly 13 percent in May. It has dropped
roughly 32 percent so far this year.
The price slide may have shut down iron ore miners in China
that spend $100 or more per tonne to produce the raw material,
but seaborne supply has increased to such an extent that it has
thwarted a recovery in prices.
"Normally what happens is prices get too low, Chinese supply
shuts down and prices go back up again," said Mark Pervan, head
of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
"But it looks like the capacity that has been shut down in
China is being taken up by that increased supply and that's
creating this adjustment in the floor price."
Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to
outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175
million tonnes next year.
FUTURES SLIDE
Steep losses in iron ore futures in Singapore and China
suggest spot prices could fall further.
Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped to 677 yuan ($110) a tonne, the
lowest for a most active contract since the bourse launched the
product in October last year. It closed down 3.1 percent at 680
yuan.
At the Singapore Exchange, the June iron ore contract
had slid 4 percent to $91.81 a tonne by 0712 GMT, after
earlier touching $91.79, its weakest since the bourse introduced
iron ore futures in April 2013.
The spot price may fall to $90 per tonne if the market fails
to find support at $95, ANZ said, adding buying interest may
remain light ahead of the long holiday weekend in China where
markets are shut on Monday for the Dragon Boat festival.
Panic is creeping in among some traders in China who picked
up cargoes when the benchmark price first fell below $100 a
tonne last week.
"We have three capesize vessels of 56-57 percent grade iron
ore which we bought at $84, $80 and $76 per tonne. Now the price
is around $73-$74. We are trying to sell as soon as we can
because the market keeps descending everyday," said a trader in
China's eastern Shandong province.
The stocks of iron ore in China add to the pressure on
prices. Inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports stood
at an all-time high of 113.6 million tonnes on Friday, up
300,000 tonnes from the previous week, said Steelhome which
tracks the data. The stocks have risen more than 31 percent this
year.
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group has been
offering a 12-percent discount to the Platts 62-percent iron ore
index for June cargoes, traders said, reflecting increasing
competition among suppliers to China.
Fortescue declined to comment specifically on the matter,
but said its "iron ore blends track the index adjusted for grade
and other factors".
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to close at 3,056
yuan a tonne, after hitting a record low of 3,047 yuan.
Construction-used rebar lost 5 percent in May, its biggest
monthly decline in a year and also its sixth consecutive monthly
fall.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)