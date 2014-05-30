* Oversupply weighs on market, iron ore lowest since Sept 2012

* Iron ore down for 6th straight month, drops xx pct this yr

* Singapore, China iron ore futures slump, Shanghai rebar down

* Iron ore port stocks at record high 113.6 mln tonnes (Adds record China port stocks, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 30 Iron ore fell for a sixth straight month in May in its longest losing streak on record, with hefty supply pushing prices to their lowest since September 2012 on Friday.

Some traders in China, the world's top consumer of the raw material, have been unloading cargoes at a loss on worries that prices could slide further.

And Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound in what top miner Vale sees as the first global surplus of the material in a decade.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 4 percent to $91.80 a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 7, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index.

Iron ore - the biggest revenue earner for big producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has lost nearly 13 percent in May. It has dropped roughly 32 percent so far this year.

The price slide may have shut down iron ore miners in China that spend $100 or more per tonne to produce the raw material, but seaborne supply has increased to such an extent that it has thwarted a recovery in prices.

"Normally what happens is prices get too low, Chinese supply shuts down and prices go back up again," said Mark Pervan, head of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

"But it looks like the capacity that has been shut down in China is being taken up by that increased supply and that's creating this adjustment in the floor price."

Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175 million tonnes next year.

FUTURES SLIDE

Steep losses in iron ore futures in Singapore and China suggest spot prices could fall further.

Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped to 677 yuan ($110) a tonne, the lowest for a most active contract since the bourse launched the product in October last year. It closed down 3.1 percent at 680 yuan.

At the Singapore Exchange, the June iron ore contract had slid 4 percent to $91.81 a tonne by 0712 GMT, after earlier touching $91.79, its weakest since the bourse introduced iron ore futures in April 2013.

The spot price may fall to $90 per tonne if the market fails to find support at $95, ANZ said, adding buying interest may remain light ahead of the long holiday weekend in China where markets are shut on Monday for the Dragon Boat festival.

Panic is creeping in among some traders in China who picked up cargoes when the benchmark price first fell below $100 a tonne last week.

"We have three capesize vessels of 56-57 percent grade iron ore which we bought at $84, $80 and $76 per tonne. Now the price is around $73-$74. We are trying to sell as soon as we can because the market keeps descending everyday," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province.

The stocks of iron ore in China add to the pressure on prices. Inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports stood at an all-time high of 113.6 million tonnes on Friday, up 300,000 tonnes from the previous week, said Steelhome which tracks the data. The stocks have risen more than 31 percent this year.

Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group has been offering a 12-percent discount to the Platts 62-percent iron ore index for June cargoes, traders said, reflecting increasing competition among suppliers to China.

Fortescue declined to comment specifically on the matter, but said its "iron ore blends track the index adjusted for grade and other factors".

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to close at 3,056 yuan a tonne, after hitting a record low of 3,047 yuan.

Construction-used rebar lost 5 percent in May, its biggest monthly decline in a year and also its sixth consecutive monthly fall. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)