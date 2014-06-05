* Qingdao port says investigating iron ore financing deals * Spot iron ore up over 2 pct on Wednesday as some buyers returned * Dalian iron ore, Shanghai rebar rebound from day's lows (Recasts to Singapore futures in first paragraph; updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 5 Iron ore futures in Singapore fell on Thursday, dragged down by plentiful supply and a crackdown on commodity financing deals in China. China's Qingdao port said on Wednesday it is investigating whether warehouse receipts for iron ore were fraudulently used multiple times to raise financing from different banks. About 40 million tonnes of iron ore stocked at Chinese ports are linked to financing deals, a trader in Singapore estimated. Iron ore at Chinese ports stood at a record high 113.6 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. SH-TOT-IRONINV A crackdown risks the potential sale of iron ore from those stocks sitting at the ports, raising the prospect of a renewed price slump. "The market remains oversupplied and the probe is putting further pressure on iron ore," said the Singapore trader. Iron ore for July delivery on the Singapore Exchange was down 1.9 percent at $94.05 a tonne by 0711 GMT. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active September iron ore contract reversed early losses to end up 0.2 percent at 688 yuan a tonne. It climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday after hitting a contract low of 675 yuan in the prior session. Steel futures similarly recovered from session lows, with the most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closing 0.2 percent higher at 3,067 yuan per tonne after falling to a fresh record low of 3,034 yuan. Spot iron ore prices rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after a slide to 20-month lows drew buyers back into the market. But traders say purchases by Chinese mills remained small amid plentiful supply in the spot market. "I'm not sure demand is strong enough to push prices higher in a big way. No mills would buy in very large volumes at the moment because prices are most likely to fall again," said a trader in Shanghai. From more than 450,000 tonnes in January, the average iron ore inventory held by small and medium-sized Chinese mills has dropped to 325,000 tonnes, equivalent to 22 days of use, Goldman Sachs said in a report. "Moreover, expectations of ample supply combined with ongoing liquidity issues should encourage mills to keep stocks at a mininum," the investment bank said, adding that the high port inventory may "drive a destocking cycle" this year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2.3 percent to $94.60 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index which compiles the data. The price fell to $91.80 last Friday, its lowest since September 2012. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3067 +6.00 +0.20 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 688 +1.00 +0.15 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 94.05 -1.78 -1.86 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.6 +2.10 +2.27 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.84 +2.16 +2.33 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2504 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)