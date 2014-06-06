* Iron ore not far above $20-month low as glut weighs * BHP Billiton says iron ore expansion may have been too rapid By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 6 Iron ore was headed for its first weekly gain in eight on Friday after a slide in prices due to plentiful supply prompted some buying interest from Chinese steel mills. Despite the pick-up, iron ore remains below $100 a tonne and not far above a 20-month low reached at the end of May as miners flood the market with spot cargoes. Top supplier Vale has offered at least 2.2 million tonnes of iron ore cargoes via open tender this week, according to a trader who has seen the tenders, well above the amount it has offered in the spot market in recent months. A 30 percent decline in iron ore prices this year has helped boost profit margins of Chinese steel mills, the world's biggest buyers of the raw material, but has not encouraged them to buy iron ore in big volumes, traders said. "Even though mills' margins are very good, they expect iron ore prices to trade between $90 and $100 in the second half. There's no mad rush to buy," said a trader in Singapore. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $94.30 a tonne on Thursday, based on data from compiler Steel Index. The decline followed a three-day rebound from $91.80 reached last Friday, which was the lowest since September 2012. For the week, the price was up nearly 3 percent. BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, expanded production of the bulk commodity too rapidly, causing it to overlook the underlying cost of its business, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Thursday. But despite the iron ore market facing temporary overcapacity, Mackenzie said there was enough demand from China and elsewhere to justify the company's expansion. BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto, which together account for around two-thirds of the world's iron ore supply, are all boosting output, convinced their low-cost businesses will edge out smaller exporters and high-cost local producers. "Even though prices have dropped below $100, we haven't really seen seaborne shipments being substantially affected," said another trader in Singapore, who is looking for buyers for 2 million tonnes of cargo in June and another 2.5 million tonnes in July. A probe on commodity financing deals, including iron ore, in China's Qingdao port has not affected prices, traders said. Qingdao port said on Wednesday it is investigating whether warehouse receipts for iron ore were fraudulently used multiple times to raise financing from different banks. About 40 million tonnes of iron ore stocked at Chinese ports are linked to financing deals, traders estimate. Iron ore at Chinese ports stood at a record high 113.6 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy Steelhome. SH-TOT-IRONINV The second Singapore-based trader said his company was not experiencing any problem moving their cargo from Chinese ports at the moment. His company has around 400,000 tonnes of stocks across Chinese ports and on Thursday sold a 50,000-tonne cargo, he said. On Friday, iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 687 yuan ($110) a tonne by midday. The July iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $94.62 per tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0515 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3068 +15.00 +0.49 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 687 +1.00 +0.15 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 94.62 +0.37 +0.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.3 -0.30 -0.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 93.79 -1.05 -1.11 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2548 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)