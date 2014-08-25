* Spot iron ore near 2014 low of $89/tonne, SGX futures below $90 * Shanghai rebar falls to new low (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Monday to their lowest since they were launched last year, while weaker buying interest pushed down prices for spot cargoes further on slower steel demand. Benchmark spot iron ore is now trading close to this year's low of $89 a tonne and a further decline would take it to its weakest since September 2012, as top, low-cost miners lift output even more in a bid to take out smaller producers. The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched 639 yuan ($104) a tonne, the lowest since the contract was launched in October, before closing 0.2 percent lower at 645 yuan. That piles more pressure on spot prices which last week fell 3.5 percent, the deepest decline since mid-June. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slid 2 percent to $90.10 a tonne on Friday, its lowest since June 17, according to data compiled by Steel Index. The September iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to $89.50 a tonne on Monday. "When the price drops this fast, Chinese mills tend to wait and see and buying activity could slow down. Supply is still huge and we see various offers from miners, big mills and traders," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Big Chinese steel mills have been reselling excess cargoes from their long-term contracts with suppliers amid a global surplus that Goldman Sachs expects to hit 72 million tonnes this year and surge to 323 million tonnes in 2018. A cargo of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines was sold at $90 a tonne on the globalORE platform on Monday, according to the platform's website. That was down from Friday's $91.50 per tonne for the sale of a similar grade at a tender, traders said. Weaker steel prices have weighed on iron ore as a slowing Chinese economy and sluggish property sector darkened the outlook for demand. The most-active January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 2,961 yuan a tonne on Monday, its lowest since the exchange launched rebar futures in March 2009, before paring losses to close at 2,974 yuan, down 0.5 percent. The poor sentiment surrounding the Chinese economy following recent soft data along with high inventories of iron ore at China's ports have kept the downward pressure on iron ore prices, Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note. "Support at the $90/tonne level looks reasonable, having bounced off that level in mid-June when port stocks were at record highs," the bank said. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports rose by 300,000 tonnes to 109.7 million tonnes as of Aug. 22, ending a four-week decline, according to data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV The port inventory hit a record high of 113.7 million tonnes in July. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2974 -16.00 -0.54 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 645 -1.00 -0.15 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 89.5 -0.50 -0.56 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 90.1 -1.80 -1.96 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 90.34 -1.43 -1.56 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1506 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)