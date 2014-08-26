* Spot iron ore near 2014 low of $89/tonne * Shanghai rebar also gains slightly after touching record low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Dalian iron ore futures rebounded on Tuesday after a six-day slide that dragged them to their lowest since last year's launch, but abundant supply kept a lid on price gains. That may help ease some pressure on spot iron ore prices, which touched fresh two-month lows on Monday and were within striking distance of this year's trough at their weakest level since September 2012. Iron ore for delivery in January on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 645 yuan ($105) a tonne by 0253 GMT. The most-traded contract fell to 639 yuan on Monday, the lowest since the Dalian bourse launched the futures in October last year. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $89.20 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. That was just a tad off this year's low of $89 reached in June. While demand from China, which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore, remains firm as shown by its strong imports, the market remained flushed with supply of the raw material to make steel. China's iron ore imports reached 82.5 million tonnes in July, the third highest monthly volume on record. Top miners such as Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton remained bent on boosting supply, convinced that their low-cost business model would prevail over higher cost producers including those in China. But China's overall raw iron ore output has continued to increase, with production in January-July up 9 percent to 849.4 million tonnes, according to government data released this month. While many midsize and small Chinese mines have shut down, their total output "accounts for only a small part of the aggregate production," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "Besides, a lot of new mines came to operation in the past half year. The newly released capacity replaced those that were shut down," he said. While offers for seaborne iron ore cargoes in the spot market remained high, bids were scarce and some sellers were waiting for prices to bounce back, traders said. "Traders are having difficulty selling because their existing stocks were bought at higher prices. Some traders are trying to sell their cargo and some are holding back," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 2,976 yuan a tonne, after falling to a record low of 2,961 yuan the session before. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2976 +7.00 +0.24 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 645 +2.00 +0.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 89.2 -0.90 -1.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 90.07 -0.27 -0.30 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1521 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)