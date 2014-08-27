* China, Singapore iron ore futures fall; Shanghai rebar struggles * Output of big Chinese steelmakers rise further in mid-Aug By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore fell on Wednesday and buying interest for imported cargoes remained tepid, piling more pressure on spot prices that have lost a third of their value this year and are near two-year lows. Spot iron ore breached $89 a tonne on Tuesday to its lowest since September 2012 and a sustained retreat would bring prices closer to levels last seen in 2009 as growth in supply outstrips demand by China, the world's top buyer of the commodity used to make steel. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down half a percent at 643 yuan ($105) a tonne by midday, falling for a seventh session in eight. The price fell to a contract low of 639 yuan on Monday. The September iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $88.92 a tonne. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $88.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Some analysts in a Reuters poll in July had predicted iron ore to weaken to as much as $80 a tonne during the third quarter. The commodity fell to as low as $86.70 in September 2012. The price of iron ore - the top revenue earner for miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has struggled to recover since falling below $100 in May in the face of a supply glut helped fueled by increased output from the big three producers. Morgan Stanley has projected a global supply surplus of 79 million tonnes this year, 158 million tonnes in 2015 and 256 million tonnes in 2018. Many Chinese steel mills are buying iron ore only in small quantities to meet immediate needs and they prefer the cheaper stocks lying in China's ports against fresh seaborne cargoes, said an iron ore trader in Tianjin. "Mills and end-users are pushing prices down because the economic outlook is not optimistic. Credit is also tighter and I expect iron ore to drop further to between $80 and $85," he said. More signs of weakness in China's property sector that emerged this month spurred the recent decline in steel and iron ore prices and more indications of slower economic growth distressed markets further. The most-traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,978 yuan a tonne, not far above a record low of 2,961 yuan touched on Monday. Spot steel prices in China have also been declining, with billet in the key Tangshan area dropping by 70 yuan a tonne since the weekend to stand at 2,560 yuan on Tuesday, Standard Bank said in a note. Poor steel pricing has kept Chinese traders from replenishing stockpiles which stood at 12.47 million tonnes as of Aug. 22, the lowest since December 2012, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. In contrast, steel inventory among mills has risen as producers sustained high production rates, adding to excess supply that has similarly weighed on prices. Stockpiles of steel products among large Chinese mills stood at 15.25 million tonnes as of Aug. 20, up from 14.57 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). Daily crude steel output of China's large steel mills rose 0.5 percent over the Aug 11-20 period from the previous 10-day period to reach 1.8295 million tonnes, CISA said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0425 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2978 +4.00 +0.13 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 643 -3.00 -0.46 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 88.92 -0.57 -0.64 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 88.9 -0.30 -0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 89.02 -1.05 -1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1475 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)