* Spot iron ore hits $88.20 a tonne, near 2-year low

* Dalian ore futures fall to contract low, SGX futures down too

* Shanghai rebar slips to near record low

* Output of big Chinese steelmakers rise further in mid-Aug (Recasts, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Spot iron ore slipped further below $90 a tonne on Wednesday to hit its lowest in nearly two years after futures prices in China and Singapore fell, with buying interest for cargoes tepid.

Iron ore has lost a third of its value this year and a sustained retreat would bring prices closer to levels last seen in 2009 as a rise in supply outstrips demand from China, the world's top buyer of the commodity used to make steel.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.8 percent to $88.20 a tonne - its lowest since September 2012, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 637 yuan ($104) a tonne, just off the day's low of 636 yuan, the weakest level for the contract. It marked the seventh day of decline in eight.

The September iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.6 percent to $88.10 a tonne.

Some analysts in a Reuters poll in July had predicted iron ore to weaken to as much as $80 a tonne during the third quarter. The commodity fell to as low as $86.70 in September 2012.

The price of iron ore - the top revenue earner for miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has struggled to recover since falling below $100 in May in the face of a supply glut fueled by increased output from the big three producers.

Morgan Stanley has projected a global supply surplus of 79 million tonnes this year, 158 million tonnes in 2015 and 256 million tonnes in 2018.

Many Chinese steel mills are buying iron ore only in small quantities to meet immediate needs and they prefer the cheaper stocks lying in China's ports over fresh seaborne cargoes, said an iron ore trader in Tianjin.

"Mills and end-users are pushing prices down because the economic outlook is not optimistic. Credit is also tighter and I expect iron ore to drop further to between $80 and $85," he said.

WEAK STEEL

More signs of weakness in China's property sector that emerged this month spurred the recent decline in steel and iron ore prices and more indications of slower economic growth distressed markets further.

The most-traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to end at 2,965 yuan a tonne, not far above a record low of 2,961 yuan touched on Monday.

Spot steel prices in China have also been declining, with billet in the key Tangshan area dropping by 70 yuan a tonne since the weekend to stand at 2,560 yuan on Tuesday, Standard Bank said in a note.

Poor steel pricing has kept Chinese traders from replenishing stockpiles which stood at 12.47 million tonnes as of Aug. 22, the lowest since December 2012, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel.

In contrast, steel inventory among mills has risen as producers sustained high production rates, adding to excess supply that has similarly weighed on prices.

Stockpiles of steel products among large Chinese mills stood at 15.25 million tonnes as of Aug. 20, up from 14.57 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Daily crude steel output of China's large steel mills rose 0.5 percent over the Aug. 11-20 period from the previous 10-day period to reach 1.8295 million tonnes, CISA said.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2965 -9.00 -0.30 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 637 -9.00 -1.39 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 88.10 -1.39 -1.55 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 88.9 -0.30 -0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 89.02 -1.05 -1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1452 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Michael Urquhart)