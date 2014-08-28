* Spot iron ore on course to fall to lowest since 2009 * Shanghai rebar futures drop to record low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 28 China's iron ore futures slumped nearly 3 percent to a contract low on Thursday, putting spot prices on course to drop to their weakest level since 2009, as tighter credit curbed purchases of imported cargoes. Spot iron ore prices have fallen more than 34 percent this year. The rout, fuelled by excess supplies, has forced Chinese steel mills to resell some cargoes back to the market as global miners kept on ramping up output. While Chinese demand for the raw material used to make steel has remained firm, there is more than enough supply in the market and tighter access to bank loans has also made it tougher for buyers to secure fresh cargoes. "Steel mills are offloading their long-term contract to us, they are do not want to take cargo from miners as credit is tight," said a trader for an international company in Singapore. "Credit is so tight that mills cannot afford to open letters of credit (LCs) for the entire capesize cargo, so they prefer to buy from the ports," he said. Chinese banks have been more reluctant in granting loans following May's suspected financing fraud at the Qingdao port. Buyers can purchase smaller volumes of iron ore stored at China's ports with cash. Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood at 109.7 million tonnes as of Aug. 22, not far below a record high of 113.7 million tonnes reached in early July, based on data from industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 2.7 percent at 625 yuan ($102) a tonne by midday. That was just a tad off a session low of 624 yuan, the weakest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched the product in October last year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $88.20 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Steel Index, its eighth straight day of decline. That was the lowest for iron ore since September 2012 and within striking distance of that year's low of $86.70. A further slide would bring the price to its weakest since 2009. A trader based in China's eastern Shandong province said trading companies are also having difficulty opening LCs with banks. "Even if they do get LCs, it's a very slow process," said the trader who is sitting on 200,000 tonnes of iron ore stocks at ports. Further losses in steel prices also soured sentiment towards iron ore. The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 2,941 yuan a tonne, after hitting a record low of 2,940 yuan. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0436 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2941 -36.00 -1.21 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 625 -17.00 -2.65 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 87.31 -0.65 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 88.2 -0.70 -0.79 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 88.29 -0.73 -0.82 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1420 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)