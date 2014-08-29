* Iron ore has lost nearly 9 pct in August, 35 pct in 2014

* Shanghai rebar near record low, Dalian ore futures steady

* CITIC books $129 mln loss on Australian iron ore ops (Adds CITIC, updates futures prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Iron ore is on track to end August with its biggest monthly fall since May as a supply glut and a weak steel market have dragged prices down to the lowest level since September 2012.

Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to record lows this week and were trading near those levels on Friday, under pressure from China's cooling property sector.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $87.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiled by Steel Index, falling for the ninth straight session, its longest losing streak since July 2012.

That was just a tad above the 2012 low of $86.70 and a further slide would bring prices to their weakest since 2009.

Iron ore has fallen 8.7 percent in August and has lost almost 35 percent this year, among the industrial commodities hard hit by China's slowing economy.

China buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore and while the country's imports have remained strong - July volumes were the third highest on record - growth in supply, particularly from top exporter Australia, has been stronger.

At the same time, China's domestic supply of iron ore has continued to grow, even though weak prices have forced some mines to close.

"Chinese iron ore miners are finding cost synergies keeping them in operation below $90 a tonne and many are integrated or connected to steel players," said a source at a Singapore bank that has a presence in China.

"At places where the iron ore operations are running at a loss, integration with downstream steel mills is still keeping them in play," the source said.

Morgan Stanley has predicted a global supply surplus of 79 million tonnes this year and expects it to double to 158 million tonnes in 2015.

China's CITIC Ltd reported a HK$1 billion ($129 million) half-year loss on its Australian iron ore operation, which shipped its first ore in December. The $9.6 billion Sino Iron project is China's biggest overseas mining investment.

PLENTIFUL SUPPLY

Apart from miners and traders, Chinese mills have been selling excess iron ore cargoes back to the market.

"There's still plenty of supply. And mills, especially the big ones in northern China, have been offering cargoes," said a Shanghai-based trader who sold two capesize cargoes on behalf of mills this month.

Top miners Vale and Rio Tinto are offering cargoes at separate tenders on Friday, according to traders who have seen details of the tenders. Rio is selling a shipment of 210,000 tonnes of Australian 61 percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines and another 60,000 tonnes of the same grade, they said.

Vale is offering 165,000 tonnes of 61.85 percent grade Brazilian fines, traders said.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 628 yuan ($102) a tonne on Friday, after falling to a contract low of 619 yuan on Thursday.

The most traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to end at 2,940 yuan a tonne. It fell to 2,927 yuan earlier, near Thursday's record low of 2,926 yuan.

A sustained fall in Chinese real estate prices and slowing property investment have fuelled the recent decline in steel prices.

Steel is piling up at mills while traders' inventories have been dropping, standing at 12.47 million tonnes as of Aug. 22, the lowest since December 2012, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.

Stockpiles of steel products at large Chinese mills stood at 15.25 million tonnes as of Aug. 20, up from 14.57 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

"September is typically a stronger period for steel demand and prices, although subdued domestic demand growth has left participants bearish on price recovery this year," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2940 -7.00 -0.24 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 628 +1.00 +0.16 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 87.99 +0.58 +0.66 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 87.3 -0.90 -1.02 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 87.7 -0.59 -0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1458 Chinese yuan) (1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)