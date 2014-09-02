* No "bright spots" on market as traders switch to steel
exports
* Tighter credit unlikely to ease, no stimulus expected
* Port iron ore stockpiles rise 1 mln T last week
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Sept 2 Chinese steel futures slipped
further on Tuesday, with buyers still unconvinced by efforts to
tackle a supply glut and worried that weak manufacturing is
adding to the damage caused by a property slowdown in the
world's top steelmaking nation.
A tightened credit environment, which has made it difficult
for steel mills to continue producing, is also unlikely to ease
after China's major banks revealed an increase in non-performing
loans in the first half of the year.
The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended Tuesday at 2,910 yuan ($473) per tonne,
down 0.5 percent after a volatile day of trading. It has plunged
by more than a fifth since the beginning of the year.
The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange gained 1.1 percent on Tuesday to reach 628
yuan per tonne, but traders said they were not anticipating any
massive upturn in the coming weeks.
Global iron ore prices resumed their slide on Monday in
response to weak factory growth data, with benchmark 62 percent
grades for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI ending
Monday down 0.9 percent at $87.1 per tonne, wiping out the gains
of last Friday.
Despite entering into what is traditionally a peak season,
China's biggest privately-owned steel firm, the Shagang Group,
said it would cut the prices of its major products in early
September, with rebar set to fall 100 yuan per tonne.
"We don't see any bright spots right now - steel mills
aren't making profit and I don't expect any new stimulus coming
from the government any time soon," said a trader based in the
major steel producing city of Tangshan in Hebei province.
He said most traders have switched to exporting steel
products, where profit can still be made, but industry
consultancy Custeel warned last week that the 36.9 percent surge
in steel exports in the first seven months of the year was
unlikely to be sustained.
Iron ore supplies continue to rise, with imported stocks at
China's ports rising 1.15 million tonnes to 110.85 million
tonnes by the end of last week, the second weekly increase in
succession, according to data compiled by industry consultancy
SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Traders said the scale of the recent decline in iron ore
prices points to "structural" changes in the market that cannot
be reversed, and after flocking to the market from 2009 onwards,
dealers are now abandoning the sector in large numbers.
"It isn't just because of weak demand but also because
anyone can now get hold of import licenses, and anyone can buy
iron ore on platforms like the Beijing Metals Exchange - there's
hardly any advantage in being a trader now," a Beijing-based
trader said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2910 -14.00 -0.48
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 628 +7.00 +1.13
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 86.88 +0.29 +0.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 87.1 -0.80 -0.91
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 87.62 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1469 Chinese yuan)
