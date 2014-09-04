* Benchmark iron ore at lowest since October 2009 * Recovery depends on strength of China stimulus - analysts * Steel mill margins could improve as lower costs feed through (Updates prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, Sept 4 Spot iron ore prices have fallen to their lowest in nearly five years, and China rebar and iron ore futures both dropped on Thursday to record lows, with credit still tight and buyers waiting to restock. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.15 percent on Wednesday to $85.7 per tonne, its lowest level since October 2009. Ample volumes of cheap Australian supplies have been made available, with deliveries to China from Australia's main iron ore port, Port Hedland, reaching 32.03 million tonnes in August, up 4.8 percent from July to a record high. Traders and analysts in China, the biggest iron ore buyer and the destination of more than two-thirds of seaborne supplies, said that there was currently not quite enough demand to bring higher-cost material back on the market. "There is still demand but it has a limit and if you keep producing more and more, prices aren't going to improve," said a trader based in Beijing. "A September recovery is unrealistic I think, but it might happen in October, if there's stimulus." But activity in China's services sector rebounded more than expected in August, two surveys showed on Wednesday, and that might effect the strength of any action from Beijing to maintains its 7.5 percent growth target, some analysts said. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.29 percent on Thursday to 2,838 yuan ($465) per tonne, the lowest close since the rebar futures were launched in 2009. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 3.1 percent to 594 yuan per tonne, its lowest since the contract's launch in October last year. "It seems that the whole iron and steel industry has reached its Waterloo in just eight months," said Meng Chengxiang, analyst with online trading portal GTXH.com. But Meng said it was still increasingly likely that Beijing will introduce mini-stimulus measures to hit its growth targets and that banks will loosen credit restrictions, thus raising steel demand. While "excessive pessimism" now prevailed, there was a good chance that spot iron ore prices would recover to more than $90 per tonne by the end of the month, Meng said. As many as 10 of China's listed steel firms reported losses in the first half of the year, according to research published by Shanghai Securities News this week, with overall net profits from 33 listed mills down 43.5 percent over the period. Many of the mills claim to have been suffering not only because of a collapse in product prices, but also because of growing environmental costs, with the Kunming Iron and Steel Group last week saying it had been suffering losses of nearly 200 yuan per tonne of steel produced. China has sought to use rising environmental compliance costs to drive inefficient and small-scale producers out of the market and help meet capacity closure targets for the year. But steel mill margins could start to see an improvement going into the third quarter as lower input costs start to have a bigger impact, China's second largest steel mill, the Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp, said in a briefing to shareholders last week. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2838 -37.00 -1.29 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 594 -19.00 -3.10 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 84.13 -0.78 -0.92 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 85.7 -1.00 -1.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 86.09 -1.31 -1.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1353 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)