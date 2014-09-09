* Piles more pressure on iron ore, already at lowest since 2009

* Dalian iron ore futures match contract low, SGX futures down too

* Industry group CISA sees limited room for iron ore demand growth (Adds comments from CISA, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Shanghai rebar steel futures fell more than 2 percent to a record low on Tuesday, under pressure from a weak housing market in China and excess supply that have sliced nearly a quarter off prices this year.

Prices of rebar, a steel product used in construction, have been hitting record lows regularly since mid-August, prompting big Chinese mills to cut production late last month. The price of steelmaking raw material iron ore is at its lowest since 2009.

Rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to 2,766 yuan ($451) a tonne, the weakest for the most active contract since the bourse launched the product in March 2009, before closing at 2,768 yuan, down 2.4 percent.

Spot steel prices in China have also been sliding, with billet falling as much as 50 yuan over the long holiday weekend to 2,390 yuan a tonne, according to a trader in Shanghai. Chinese markets were shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

"Construction demand is weak and people are expecting another tough period for real estate developers in September and October," the trader said.

A deepening slowdown in China's property sector has weighed on the economy, putting pressure on the government to roll out fresh stimulus measures to support growth.

Data on Monday showed China's imports unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in August, posting the worst performance in over a year.

China's big steelmakers slashed daily crude steel output by more than 8 percent during Aug. 21-31 from the previous 10-day period, to 1.677 million tonnes, the lowest level since late March, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) last week.

'LIMITED GROWTH IN DEMAND'

The industry group said although September is traditionally a strong consumption period for steel, production is already at a relatively high level.

"The likelihood of another large-scale increase in output is very low, and while there are no conditions for large-scale growth, the room for growth in iron ore demand is limited," CISA said in a monthly report released on Tuesday.

China's iron ore imports fell 9.3 percent in August from July to 74.88 million tonnes, government data showed on Monday.

The price of iron ore, also hit hard by growing global supply as top Australian and Brazilian miners lift output, could slip further towards $80 a tonne, said Mark Pervan, head of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

"There's probably a bit more downside in the short term because this is like catching a falling knife. There hasn't been any catalyst to change it," said Pervan.

But after hitting $80, the price could bounce back towards $90-$95 during the fourth quarter as Chinese iron ore mines shut down for the winter, forcing mills to seek imported cargoes, he said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $83.60 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiled by Steel Index, with most Chinese participants away for the Mid-Autumn holiday.

That was the lowest since September 2009 and leaves iron ore with a year-to-date loss of nearly 38 percent. It fell 4.9 percent last week, its steepest drop since late May.

Iron ore futures in Singapore and China dropped further on Tuesday. The most traded January contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.7 percent weaker at 585 yuan a tonne, after falling to a contract low of 584 yuan, first reached on Friday.

The October contract on the Singapore Exchange slid 1.3 percent to $82.85 per tonne.

Australian iron ore miner Western Desert Resources Ltd said on Monday it had called in administrators after failing to reach a deal with bankers over its debt. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0722 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2768 -69.00 -2.43 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 585 -4.00 -0.68 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 82.85 -1.09 -1.30 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 83.6 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 83.98 +0.18 +0.21 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)