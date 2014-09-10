* Spot iron ore at $82.20 - lowest since September 2009

* Rio Tinto sees 125 mln tonnes of global iron ore capacity cut

* Goldman cuts iron ore price forecasts for 2016-17 by 4-8 pct (Recasts first paragraph and headline, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Spot iron ore prices fell to hit a fresh 5-year low on Wednesday as the market's deep supply glut continued to dent buying appetite, prompting Goldman Sachs to warn the commodity has entered a new phase.

"In our view, 2014 is the inflection point where new production capacity finally catches up with demand growth, and profit margins begin their reversion to the historical mean; in other words, the end of the Iron Age is here," Goldman analysts Christian Lelong and Amber Cai said in a report on Wednesday.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.2 percent to $82.20 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider Steel Index, which said the market was thin on transactions as sellers struggled to find bids.

That was the lowest price for iron ore since September 2009, and brought losses for the year to 39 percent.

Benchmark steel and iron ore futures in China closed well off historic lows on Wednesday, and Singapore iron ore prices rebounded as buyers emerged after a sell-off, though the gains were not expected to hold.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher at 590 yuan ($96) a tonne after falling more than 3 percent to a contract low of 570 yuan earlier.

The October iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange jumped 1.1 percent to $83.33 a tonne.

China's railway investment in the first eight months of 2014 rose 20 percent to exceed 405 billion yuan and is on track to meet its 2014 target, the state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

Still, growth in supply from low-cost global miners is outstripping the increase in demand from top buyer China, putting pressure on iron ore prices.

GOLDMAN CUTS FORECASTS

Sam Walsh, chief executive of Rio Tinto , the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, said he expects other miners to cut 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity this year as prices slide.

Goldman sees around 110 million tonnes of global iron ore capacity closing in 2015 and another 75 million tonnes in 2016.

"Mine closures will impact Chinese and seaborne producers alike, resulting in a gradual decline in domestic Chinese production," the Goldman analysts said.

The investment bank kept its 2015 iron ore price forecast at $80 a tonne, but slashed its 2016 estimate by 4 percent to $79 and its 2017 projection by 8 percent to $78.

It was mostly a sustained rout for iron ore since the commodity fell below $100 on May 19. China, which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore, imported 74.88 million tonnes in August, 9 percent less from July.

"We're not buying now and we'll only probably enter the market again when the price hits $70-$75," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province, who has 200,000 tonnes of stocks bought at higher prices.

Weaker Chinese steel prices and tighter credit have also weighed on the market.

The most-traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a record low of 2,725 yuan a tonne, before paring losses to end at 2,780, down 0.6 percent.

"With no end in sight for Chinese steel price falls and banks reluctant to lend to mills, cash flow has started to become a real issue for many producers, impacting their ability to procure raw materials," Steel Index said in a monthly report.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0725 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2780 -18.00 -0.64 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 590 +1.00 +0.17 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 83.33 +0.92 +1.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 83.2 -0.40 -0.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 83.5 -0.48 -0.57 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1310 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London, editing by Louise Heavens)