* China iron ore, steel futures bounce after losses

* Flurry of spot deals; Singapore futures also up

* Iron ore may fall to $70 before recovery - Morgan Stanley

* China factory output growth at lowest since 2008 (Recasts, updates prices, adds fresh comment)

By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 15 Spot iron ore posted its biggest one-day rise since March on Monday as firmer spot steel prices in China spurred a rebound from recent 5-year lows, although the recovery is seen as fragile amid growing signs of weakness in the world's No. 2 economy.

There was a flurry of spot deals on trading platforms as sellers raised their price offers amid firmer futures markets.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 3.9 percent to $85.20 a tonne, extending Friday's tepid gain of 0.4 percent, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

Spot iron ore fell to $81.90 on Thursday, its lowest since September 2009. It lost 1.9 percent last week, stretching its losing streak to a fifth straight week.

"Iron ore has been much weaker than I would have anticipated," said Deutsche Bank analyst grant Sporre.

"The fourth quarter is always a restocking period. We're expecting a bit of a recovery so this may be the start of that but the outlook is still fragile. There's still nervousness, especially about the Chinese property sector."

China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other key sectors also cooled, according to government data released on Saturday, raising fears the economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.

The most-traded iron ore for delivery in January on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 1.5 percent at 598 yuan ($97) a tonne after rising as high as 605 yuan earlier.

In steel, the January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose nearly 2 percent to end at 2,826 yuan per tonne after earlier peaking at 2,832 yuan.

Gains were fuelled by a rebound in prices of billet in China's Tangshan area by 70 yuan to 2,450 yuan per tonne over the weekend as some buyers replenished stockpiles, said a trader in Shanghai.

In Singapore, the October iron ore contract climbed 1.8 percent to $85.51 a tonne.

"I think the increase is temporary," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "The latest economic data shows downstream demand is still weak, from real estate to auto."

Some sellers of iron ore in China have increased their price offers, traders said, and Australian cargoes were sold higher on the globalORE platform in Singapore.

A cargo of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines was sold at $87 a tonne, up from $83.50 on Friday, and two 62 percent grade cargoes traded at $84.20 and $84.50, up from $81 previously for the same grade, according to the globalORE website.

"I have doubts on how long this hike in prices can last," said the trader.

Iron ore, the top revenue earner for miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has fallen 39 percent this year, and Morgan Stanley sees the price falling further to $70.

"However the index is unlikely to remain at these levels and should head back towards $90/tonne by year-end," Morgan Stanley said in a report on Monday.

The bank said it expects steel production in China and the rest of the world to pick up in the fourth quarter and that more higher cost mines in China and elsewhere would shut. It estimates iron ore mine production cuts outside of China would reach 60-65 million tonnes in 2015.

Australian iron ore miner and steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a huge share sale to shareholders and institutions on Monday, aiming to raise A$754 million ($678 million) to pay down debt following a collapse in iron ore prices. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2826 +55.00 +1.98 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 598 +9.00 +1.53 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 85.51 +1.51 +1.80 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 82 +0.10 +0.12 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 82.38 -0.26 -0.31 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (1 US dollar = 1.1119 Australian dollar) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Urquhart)