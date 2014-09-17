* Iron ore down nearly 1 pct after Monday's 4 pct jump
* Hopes of restocking, China stimulus may limit losses
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Iron ore retreated further
after a spike higher at the start of the week, reflecting
continued pressure from a well-supplied market and as Chinese
steel prices slipped for the second session to trade near a
record low on Wednesday.
Iron ore has fallen 37 percent this year as growth in supply
from low-cost producers Australia and Brazil has outstripped
demand in China, the biggest buyer of the steelmaking commodity.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $84.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, a day after soaring almost 4 percent, the biggest rise
since March, according to data compiled by Steel Index.
A surge in Chinese spot steel prices over the weekend helped
fuel iron ore's surge on Monday.
But prices have since retreated, with billet in China's key
Tangshan area dropping 20 yuan a tonne on Tuesday, "fast
removing the fragile industry confidence that had been building
since late last week", Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said
in a note.
On Wednesday, the most active rebar steel contract for
January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipped 0.5 percent to 2,789 yuan ($454) a tonne, not far above
the record low of 2,725 yuan hit last week.
"It's a very unclear market at this point," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai who has two 90,000 tonne cargoes arriving in
October and November that would be priced off the average cost
of the raw material for those months.
"Since my pricing hasn't started, I'm not really pressured
yet to exit my position."
Worries over China's cooling property sector have clouded
the outlook for the country's steelmakers, some of which, led by
big producer Baoshan Iron and Steel, have cut prices
for October bookings.
But expectations that Chinese steel mills would replenish
stockpiles of iron ore ahead of the Oct. 1-7 National Day
holiday may lend support to prices, traders said, along with
hopes that the authorities will stimulate economic activity.
China's central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion
yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into top banks to support the
economy, the Wall Street Journal reported, sending benchmark
money market rates sharply lower on Wednesday.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was off 0.3 percent at 595 yuan a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0346 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2789 -15.00 -0.53
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 595 -2.00 -0.34
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.5 -0.70 -0.82
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 85.06 -0.52 -0.61
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1432 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)