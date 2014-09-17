* Iron ore down nearly 1 pct after Monday's 4 pct jump
* Hopes of restocking, China stimulus may limit losses
(Adds IHS comment on China stimulus, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Iron ore retreated further
after a spike higher at the start of the week, reflecting
continued pressure from a well-supplied market, but reports that
China is moving to stimulate a slowing economy may support
prices.
Iron ore has fallen 37 percent this year as growth in supply
from low-cost producers Australia and Brazil has outstripped
demand in China, the biggest buyer of the steelmaking commodity.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $84.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, a day after soaring almost 4 percent in its biggest
rise since March, according to data compiled by Steel Index.
A surge in Chinese spot steel prices over the weekend helped
fuel iron ore's surge on Monday.
But prices have since retreated, with billet in China's key
Tangshan area dropping 20 yuan a tonne on Tuesday, "fast
removing the fragile industry confidence that had been building
since late last week", Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said
in a note.
On Wednesday, the most active rebar steel contract for
January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed flat at 2,804 yuan ($457) a tonne after touching a low of
2,782 yuan.
"It's a very unclear market at this point," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai who has two 90,000-tonne cargoes arriving in
October and November that would be priced off the average cost
of the raw material for those months.
"Since my pricing hasn't started, I'm not really pressured
yet to exit my position."
Worries over China's cooling property sector have clouded
the outlook for the country's steelmakers, some of which, led by
big producer Baoshan Iron and Steel, have cut prices
for October bookings.
But expectations that Chinese steel mills would replenish
stockpiles of iron ore ahead of the Oct. 1-7 National Day
holiday may support prices, traders said, along with hopes that
the authorities will stimulate economic activity.
China's central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion
yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into top banks to support the
economy, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are
steeping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy.
The Wall Street Journal said the People's Bank of China is
pumping in 100 billion yuan each into China's top five banks via
standard lending facility in the form of 3-month loans.
The impact of the measure is similar in scale to a 50-basis
point cut in banks' required reserve ratio, although it is
limited by design to a three-month period, said Brian Jackson,
China economist at IHS Global Insight.
"While the latest measure goes beyond being strictly
small-scale, its targeted duration will mute its impact,
indicating that growth for all of 2014 is unlikely to accelerate
beyond rates seen in the first half of the year," Jackson said
in a note to clients.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange ended little changed at 598 yuan a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2804 +0.00 +0.00
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 598 +1.00 +0.17
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 84.14 +0.10 +0.12
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.5 -0.70 -0.82
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 85.06 -0.52 -0.61
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1412 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Biju Dwarakanath)