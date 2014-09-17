* Iron ore down nearly 1 pct after Monday's 4 pct jump

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Iron ore retreated further after a spike higher at the start of the week, reflecting continued pressure from a well-supplied market, but reports that China is moving to stimulate a slowing economy may support prices.

Iron ore has fallen 37 percent this year as growth in supply from low-cost producers Australia and Brazil has outstripped demand in China, the biggest buyer of the steelmaking commodity.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $84.50 a tonne on Tuesday, a day after soaring almost 4 percent in its biggest rise since March, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

A surge in Chinese spot steel prices over the weekend helped fuel iron ore's surge on Monday.

But prices have since retreated, with billet in China's key Tangshan area dropping 20 yuan a tonne on Tuesday, "fast removing the fragile industry confidence that had been building since late last week", Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note.

On Wednesday, the most active rebar steel contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed flat at 2,804 yuan ($457) a tonne after touching a low of 2,782 yuan.

"It's a very unclear market at this point," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai who has two 90,000-tonne cargoes arriving in October and November that would be priced off the average cost of the raw material for those months.

"Since my pricing hasn't started, I'm not really pressured yet to exit my position."

Worries over China's cooling property sector have clouded the outlook for the country's steelmakers, some of which, led by big producer Baoshan Iron and Steel, have cut prices for October bookings.

But expectations that Chinese steel mills would replenish stockpiles of iron ore ahead of the Oct. 1-7 National Day holiday may support prices, traders said, along with hopes that the authorities will stimulate economic activity.

China's central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into top banks to support the economy, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are steeping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy.

The Wall Street Journal said the People's Bank of China is pumping in 100 billion yuan each into China's top five banks via standard lending facility in the form of 3-month loans.

The impact of the measure is similar in scale to a 50-basis point cut in banks' required reserve ratio, although it is limited by design to a three-month period, said Brian Jackson, China economist at IHS Global Insight.

"While the latest measure goes beyond being strictly small-scale, its targeted duration will mute its impact, indicating that growth for all of 2014 is unlikely to accelerate beyond rates seen in the first half of the year," Jackson said in a note to clients.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended little changed at 598 yuan a tonne.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2804 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 598 +1.00 +0.17 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 84.14 +0.10 +0.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.5 -0.70 -0.82 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 85.06 -0.52 -0.61 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1412 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)