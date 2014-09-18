* China home prices fall for 4th straight month in August
* China crude steel output rebounds in early Sept - CISA
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chinese rebar steel futures
fell for a third day in a row on Thursday, weighed by excess
supply in the world's top producer and consumer and slower
growth in demand amid a faltering economy.
Daily crude steel output of China's large steelmakers rose
7.1 percent in the first 10 days of September after slumping in
late August, according to data from the China Iron and Steel
Association.
Stocks of steel products at major mills rose 6.3 percent to
15.136 million tonnes during the period, data from the industry
group showed, underlining the supply glut in China at a time
when demand is threatened by a cooling property sector which has
been a major drag on the overall economy.
Home prices in China fell for a fourth straight month in
August, government data showed on Thursday, pointing to a
deepening downtrend in the property market.
"If there is no significant improvement in the overall
utilisation rates at blast furnaces in September, and no
significant improvement in overall demand from downstream
industries, then the traditional 'golden September and silver
October' period is unlikely to happen under current market
conditions," CISA and the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals
Minerals and Chemicals Importers and Exporters said in a report.
Chinese steel consumption typically picks up from September
after the summer lull but demand growth has been slow this year.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,774
yuan($452) a tonne by midday after falling as low as 2,767 yuan
earlier.
Rebar, a construction steel product, touched a record low of
2,725 yuan last week, and has fallen more than 25 percent this
year.
The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 593 yuan a tonne.
Singapore iron ore futures also retreated <0#SZZF:>.
In the physical market, traders said iron ore buyers in
China have become more selective given abundant supply and
weaker prices.
"In the past, mills were quite flexible on the size and date
of delivery of their cargoes but now they're trying to manage
their inventory and their cashflow," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
eased 0.4 percent to $84.20 a tonne on Wednesday, retreating
further after soaring nearly 4 percent on Monday, according to
data compiled by Steel Index.
A spike in Chinese spot steel prices over the weekend helped
fuel a surge in iron ore prices earlier in the week, but steel
prices have since retreated. The price fell to $81.90 last week,
its lowest since September 2009.
Given rising stockpiles of steel products among Chinese
mills, it is likely that more producers may put their blast
furnaces on maintenance, CISA and CCCMC said.
"Enterprises need to fully consider iron ore supply and
demand factors, control risks and rationally arrange their
inventory levels," they said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0453 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2774 -19.00 -0.68
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 593 -4.00 -0.67
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 83.57 -0.35 -0.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.2 -0.30 -0.36
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 84.48 -0.58 -0.68
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1436 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)