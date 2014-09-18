* China home prices fall for 4th straight month in August

* China crude steel output rebounds in early Sept - CISA (Updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chinese rebar steel futures fell for a third day in a row on Thursday, weighed by excess supply in the world's top producer and consumer and slower growth in demand amid a faltering economy.

Daily crude steel output of China's large steelmakers rose 7.1 percent in the first 10 days of September after slumping in late August, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.

Stocks of steel products at major mills rose 6.3 percent to 15.136 million tonnes during the period, data from the industry group showed, underlining the supply glut in China at a time when demand is threatened by a cooling property sector which has been a major drag on the overall economy.

Home prices in China fell for a fourth straight month in August, government data showed on Thursday, pointing to a deepening downtrend in the property market.

"If there is no significant improvement in the overall utilisation rates at blast furnaces in September, and no significant improvement in overall demand from downstream industries, then the traditional 'golden September and silver October' period is unlikely to happen under current market conditions," CISA and the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals and Chemicals Importers and Exporters said in a report.

Chinese steel consumption typically picks up from September after the summer lull but demand growth has been slow this year.

The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.9 percent at 2,767 yuan($451) a tonne, just off the session's low of 2,766 yuan.

Rebar, a construction steel product, touched a record low of 2,725 yuan last week, and has fallen more than 25 percent this year.

The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to 592 yuan a tonne. Singapore Exchange iron ore futures also retreated <0#SZZF:>, with the October contract off 0.8 percent at $83.22 per tonne.

In the physical market, traders said iron ore buyers in China have become more selective given abundant supply and weaker prices.

"In the past, mills were quite flexible on the size and date of delivery of their cargoes but now they're trying to manage their inventory and their cashflow," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.4 percent to $84.20 a tonne on Wednesday, retreating further after soaring nearly 4 percent on Monday, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

A spike in Chinese spot steel prices over the weekend helped fuel a surge in iron ore prices earlier in the week, but prices have since retreated. Iron ore fell to $81.90 last week, its lowest since September 2009.

Given rising stockpiles of steel products among Chinese mills, it is likely that more producers may put their blast furnaces on maintenance, CISA and CCCMC said.

"Enterprises need to fully consider iron ore supply and demand factors, control risks and rationally arrange their inventory levels," they said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2767 -26.00 -0.93 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 592 -5.00 -0.84 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 83.22 -0.70 -0.83 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.2 -0.30 -0.36 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 84.48 -0.58 -0.68 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)