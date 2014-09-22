* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore fall 4 pct to hit daily floor * At five-year lows, CISA sees iron ore at $80 long term By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Chinese steel and iron ore futures slid 4 percent to their lowest on record on Monday, plagued by worries of excess supply at a time when demand in the world's top consumer of the two commodities is growing at a slower pace. Abundant supply had pushed down spot iron ore prices by nearly 40 percent this year to the lowest since 2009, marking their sixth consecutive weekly loss last week. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 4 percent at 556 yuan ($91) a tonne by midday, the lowest for the contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October last year. The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell 4 percent to 2,619 yuan per tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract since the exchange introduced rebar in 2009. Both levels were the downside limits for the day for iron ore and rebar futures. "Fundamentally, both the iron ore and steel markets are oversupplied and I don't see any support for prices right now," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Other commodities traded in China also took a hit on Monday, with rubber falling by its 5 percent downside limit and cotton and soyoil dropping nearly 3 percent. Shanghai-traded base metals also slumped, with zinc down 2.5 percent. China's slowing economy has raised the pressure on the government to implement more stimulus measures, although the country's finance minister said on Sunday that the government will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator. China's factory output grew at its weakest pace in nearly six years in August, data showed earlier this month, prompting some economists to trim their 2014 growth forecasts for the country. The supply glut dragged spot iron ore prices to a new five-year low on Friday, with the benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI falling 1.6 percent to $81.70 a tonne, its lowest since September 2009, according to data compiled by Steel Index. "Chinese steel mills offering to sell long-term cargoes into the spot market have further exacerbated the problem of excess near-term supply," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note to clients. Chinese steel producers have been cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound amid the first global ore surplus in 10 years. Li Xinchuang, deputy secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association, told a mining conference in Melbourne that he expects iron ore to trade at around $80 a tonne in the long term. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0354 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2619 -110.00 -4.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 556 -23.00 -3.97 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 79.48 -1.56 -1.92 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 81.7 -1.30 -1.57 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 81.02 -2.04 -2.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1381 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)