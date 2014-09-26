* Spot iron ore at 5-yr low, down 41 pct this year * Rebar, iron ore futures bounce back from record lows * But rebar has worst week since 2011, down 5 pct (Updates futures prices, adds Mineralogy) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Iron ore is on track to extend its losing run to a seventh straight week after falling to fresh five-year lows as supply continued to outstrip demand in China, the biggest buyer of the steelmaking commodity. Chinese rebar steel futures rebounded from a record low on Friday, but still lost more than 5 percent for the week in its worst performance since 2011 on weak consumption that has bloated domestic supply. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI declined 1 percent to $78.60 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since September 2009, according to data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI). "The mood in the iron ore market continues to darken, with financing and performance becoming increasingly problematic for some participants, particularly with the Chinese holidays approaching," TSI said in a note. Chinese steel mills were barely replenishing stocks of iron ore ahead of a week-long National Day break that starts from Oct. 1, traders said. "There are not many enquiries coming in," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Why will they restock? There's plenty of cargo available and the market is dropping everyday so it doesn't make sense to restock now." Iron ore, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has fallen almost 4 percent this week and more than 41 percent this year. Amid slower steel consumption, iron ore supply exceeded demand in China by 81 million tonnes over January to August, Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Thursday. Chinese rebar futures rebounded after again falling to 2,538 yuan ($414) a tonne, matching Thursday's trough which was the lowest for a most-active contract since the Shanghai Futures Exchange launched the product in March 2009. But the most-traded January rebar nearly gave up all gains towards the close, ending just 0.3 percent higher at 2,590 yuan a tonne, after peaking at 2,624 yuan earlier. Rebar, a construction steel product, fell 5.1 percent for the week, its steepest drop since October 2011. It marked rebar's seventh consecutive weekly drop. China's apparent crude steel consumption dropped this year for the first time since at least 2000 amid a slowing economy and CISA's Wang said he expected the production pace to ease for the rest of 2014. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to end at 562 yuan per tonne, after falling to a contract low of 548 yuan. Outside of China, Mineralogy Ltd, the resources company of mining magnate and Australian politician Clive Palmer, is seeking to terminate the mining rights of CITIC Ltd's $9.6 billion project in Western Australia, ramping up a bitter dispute between the two companies. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0723 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2590 +7.00 +0.27 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 562 +7.00 +1.26 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 78.94 +1.38 +1.78 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.6 -0.80 -1.01 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 78.63 -1.27 -1.59 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1334 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)