* Spot iron ore at five-year low after dropping for seven
weeks
* Chinese industrial profits fell in August; latest weak
data
* Many traders have exited iron ore business - Citigroup
(Adds Citigroup comment and SGX futures, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Steel and iron ore futures in
China fell to their lowest ever on Monday, extending steep
losses this month caused by abundant supply and slow demand
ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that kicks off on
Wednesday.
Industrial profits in China dropped 0.6 percent in August
from a year before, reversing from a 13.5 percent rise in July,
the latest sign of weakness in the world's No. 2 economy.
More Chinese data is due this week, including government
surveys on manufacturing activity and services, which could add
to the series of soft indicators that have fuelled fears of a
sharp slowdown if Beijng does not implement fresh stimulus
measures.
The most traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 2.3 percent at 2,529
yuan($412) a tonne, after falling to a record low of 2,519 yuan
earlier.
The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped 3 percent to end at 542 yuan per
tonne, after touching a contract low of 537 yuan during the
session.
Both rebar and iron ore futures have declined around 13
percent this month.
"Oversupply remains a key issue for both steel and iron ore
and we don't see a recovery any time soon," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
Some investors were either reducing or closing their
positions in futures markets ahead of the holidays, he said.
China's apparent crude steel consumption dropped this year
for the first time since at least 2000 amid a slowing economy,
and Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel
Association, said last week he expected the pace of production
to ease for the rest of 2014.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
steady at $78.60 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled
by The Steel Index.
That was the benchmark spot price's lowest level since
September 2009. It lost nearly 4 percent last week and stretched
its losing run into a seventh consecutive week.
For the year, the commodity that makes the most revenue for
global miners Vale and Rio Tinto has lost
more than 41 percent and is on track to post its third straight
quarterly fall in July-September.
TRADERS EXIT
The drop in the number of iron ore traders is helping
depress prices, Citigroup analyst Ivan Szpakowski said.
"Many traders have exited the iron ore business, with most
of those remaining reducing volumes handled or keeping them
flat. Very few traders are actually increasing volumes, despite
the increase in supply," Szpakowski said in a note.
Singapore iron ore futures also retreated. The October
contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.4 percent to
$77.68 a tonne.
Rio is offering 170,000 tonnes of 61 percent grade iron ore
at a tender closing later on Monday, traders said. A similar
cargo was sold on the globalORE platform at $78.50 a tonne
earlier in the day, down slightly from $79 on Friday, according
to the globalORE website.
Apart from miners, Chinese mills with excess cargoes under
long-term contracts with suppliers have also been unloading
material onto the market, adding to the growing supply, and
buyers remain scarce, traders said.
"There's plenty of cargo in the market and I believe mills
probably have enough already to cover their needs during the
holiday period," said the Shanghai-based trader, who last week
sold a 90,000-tonne cargo of Brazilian iron ore fines on behalf
of a northern mill.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2529 -60.00 -2.32
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 542 -17.00 -3.04
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 77.68 -1.13 -1.43
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.60 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 78.68 +0.05 +0.06
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1405 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Biju Dwarakanath)