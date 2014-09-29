* Spot iron ore at five-year low after dropping for seven weeks

* Chinese industrial profits fell in August; latest weak data

* Many traders have exited iron ore business - Citigroup (Adds Citigroup comment and SGX futures, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Steel and iron ore futures in China fell to their lowest ever on Monday, extending steep losses this month caused by abundant supply and slow demand ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that kicks off on Wednesday.

Industrial profits in China dropped 0.6 percent in August from a year before, reversing from a 13.5 percent rise in July, the latest sign of weakness in the world's No. 2 economy.

More Chinese data is due this week, including government surveys on manufacturing activity and services, which could add to the series of soft indicators that have fuelled fears of a sharp slowdown if Beijng does not implement fresh stimulus measures.

The most traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 2.3 percent at 2,529 yuan($412) a tonne, after falling to a record low of 2,519 yuan earlier.

The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 3 percent to end at 542 yuan per tonne, after touching a contract low of 537 yuan during the session.

Both rebar and iron ore futures have declined around 13 percent this month.

"Oversupply remains a key issue for both steel and iron ore and we don't see a recovery any time soon," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Some investors were either reducing or closing their positions in futures markets ahead of the holidays, he said.

China's apparent crude steel consumption dropped this year for the first time since at least 2000 amid a slowing economy, and Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, said last week he expected the pace of production to ease for the rest of 2014.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $78.60 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

That was the benchmark spot price's lowest level since September 2009. It lost nearly 4 percent last week and stretched its losing run into a seventh consecutive week.

For the year, the commodity that makes the most revenue for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto has lost more than 41 percent and is on track to post its third straight quarterly fall in July-September.

TRADERS EXIT

The drop in the number of iron ore traders is helping depress prices, Citigroup analyst Ivan Szpakowski said.

"Many traders have exited the iron ore business, with most of those remaining reducing volumes handled or keeping them flat. Very few traders are actually increasing volumes, despite the increase in supply," Szpakowski said in a note.

Singapore iron ore futures also retreated. The October contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.4 percent to $77.68 a tonne.

Rio is offering 170,000 tonnes of 61 percent grade iron ore at a tender closing later on Monday, traders said. A similar cargo was sold on the globalORE platform at $78.50 a tonne earlier in the day, down slightly from $79 on Friday, according to the globalORE website.

Apart from miners, Chinese mills with excess cargoes under long-term contracts with suppliers have also been unloading material onto the market, adding to the growing supply, and buyers remain scarce, traders said.

"There's plenty of cargo in the market and I believe mills probably have enough already to cover their needs during the holiday period," said the Shanghai-based trader, who last week sold a 90,000-tonne cargo of Brazilian iron ore fines on behalf of a northern mill.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2529 -60.00 -2.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 542 -17.00 -3.04 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 77.68 -1.13 -1.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.60 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 78.68 +0.05 +0.06 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1405 Chinese yuan)