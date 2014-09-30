* Iron ore headed for third quarterly loss, down 42 pct in
2014
* Price fall may continue after Chinese holidays - trader
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Iron ore is on track to end
September with its biggest monthly loss since May after falling
to its lowest since 2009 in a rout that traders say looks likely
to continue after a week-long holiday in top consumer China.
Abundant supply of iron ore has hit prices hard as the top
global miners, looking to squeeze out high-cost producers,
lifted output at a time when Chinese steel demand was slowing.
The steelmaking raw material has fallen more than 42 percent
this year and is on course for its third quarterly decline.
There was limited trading activity in China ahead of the
National Day holiday that starts on Wednesday, traders said.
"Most deals have been done yesterday and the days before,
and other traders have really been shying away from the market
in the past two months," said an iron ore trader in China's
eastern Shandong province.
"Many traders are keeping low stocks because they don't
think the price can find any strong support right now, given the
weak real estate market in China," said the trader, who sees
iron ore touching $70 in October.
Ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.2
percent on Monday to $77.70 a tonne, its lowest since September
2009, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
The price of the raw material, which is the top revenue
earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto,
has slumped nearly 12 percent this month and 17 percent in the
third quarter.
A cooling property sector has been a major drag on China's
economy this year, with economists saying Beijing may need to
launch more stimulus measures if the government is to meet its
2014 growth target of around 7.5 percent.
Activity in China's factory sector showed signs of steadying
in September as export orders climbed, according to a private
survey, easing fears of a hard landing but pointing to a still
sluggish economy facing considerable risks.
The HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
stood at 50.2 in September, unchanged from the August reading,
which was a three-month low, but lower than the preliminary
50.5.
Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose modestly after sharp
losses on Monday. The most traded January rebar contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,552
yuan ($415) a tonne by midday after sliding more than 2 percent
in the previous session.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 549 yuan per tonne
after Monday's 3 percent drop.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0422 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2552 +10.00 +0.39
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 549 +2.00 +0.37
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 77.85 +0.60 +0.78
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 77.7 -0.90 -1.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 77.97 -0.71 -0.90
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1442 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)