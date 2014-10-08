* Weaker rebar may stall recovery in iron ore
* Spot ore rebounded to $80/tonne during China holiday
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Shanghai rebar futures fell to
a record low on Wednesday as the bearish mood in China's steel
market continued after a week-long holiday, putting pressure on
a recovery in iron ore prices.
A sluggish property sector and a slowdown in China's overall
economy had weakened steel demand in the world's top consumer of
the alloy, with domestic consumption shrinking this year.
Growth in China's services sector weakened in September as
new business cooled, a private survey showed, adding to signs of
slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy that could prompt
more stimulus measures.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 2,518
yuan($410) a tonne by 0318 GMT, after falling to 2,515 yuan
earlier. That intraday trough was the lowest for a most-active
contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009.
China does not plan to expand steel exports significantly,
and shipments next year will fall, Chi Jingdong, deputy
secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association, said
on Monday, leaving limited opportunity for domestic steelmakers
facing slow business at home.
The weakness in rebar has helped cut gains in iron ore
futures traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with
the January contract paring gains to 552 yuan a tonne, up 0.7
percent, from as high as 569 yuan earlier.
Spot iron ore prices recovered during the Oct. 1-7 National
Day holiday in China as foreign traders bet on Chinese steel
mills replenishing stockpiles when they return, traders said.
"I don't think the mills would be drawn to take more
cargoes. It would have been better for them to buy before the
holiday when prices were lower," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose
1.4 percent to $80 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Sept.
19, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
There was a flurry of deals on the Singapore-based globalORE
platform over the past week, with Australian cargoes sold at
higher prices, helping the benchmark index bounce back from a
five-year low of $77.50 reached on Sept. 30.
Still, iron ore ended September with a loss of almost 12
percent, its steepest monthly fall since May.
Iron ore futures traded on the Singapore Exchange slipped on
Wednesday, with the December contract off 0.7 percent
at $78.75 per tonne.
INTL FCStone sees support for iron ore at $75 in October and
resistance at $86.
"With no significant Chinese stimulus rescue expected this
time, collapsing steel prices will likely continue to pressure
iron ore," INTL FCStone analysts said in a monthly market
overview.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0318 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 2518 -28.00 -1.10
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 552 +4.00 +0.73
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 78.84 -0.69 -0.87
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 80 +1.10 +1.39
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 80.42 +0.82 +1.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1354 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)