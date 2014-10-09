* Iron ore slips below $80 again, near five-year low * Chinese mills "aggressively" selling iron ore cargoes -trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Shanghai rebar futures slipped on Thursday to trade near record lows reached the session before, as weak demand in top consumer China kept pressure on steel prices that have fallen by nearly a third this year. Steel mills in China with long-term iron ore contracts with miners have continued to unload excess cargoes into the spot market, adding to plentiful supply that has overwhelmed the market and has trapped prices for the raw material near five-year lows. "Chinese steel mills are selling their long-term contract cargoes to us aggressively," said an iron ore trader at a global trading firm in Singapore, adding he had received offers for nine iron ore cargoes from six mills today. "Mills are starting to idle their blast furnaces as steel prices keep dropping due to lack of demand." The most-active rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,525 yuan ($412) a tonne by midday. It fell to 2,510 yuan earlier, just off a record low of 2,507 yuan touched on Wednesday. The price of construction-used rebar has dropped nearly 32 percent this year. Chinese steel mills have been unloading their excess iron ore cargoes "to free up cashflow" amid tighter credit conditions, the trader said. Sinosteel Corp, China's biggest state-owned steel trader, last month said it was facing financial problems as a result of unpaid bills from customers, but denied rumours that it is struggling under the weight of overdue loans amounting to 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion). Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $79.80 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The price fell to $77.50 at the end of September, its weakest since 2009. Iron ore has fallen more than 40 percent this year, hit hard by a glut in supply at a time of slower demand growth in China which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore. Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, reiterated on Thursday that lower iron ore prices will remove 125 million tonnes of high-cost supply this year. Citing the relentless decline in iron ore to below $70 a tonne at the end of the third quarter, Morgan Stanley said it has slashed its price forecast for the fourth quarter by 12 percent to $85. It also cut its 2015 estimate by 3 percent to $87. "New, low cost iron ore supply is flooding the market at a rate well above demand growth. A supply-driven rebalance is needed to save prices," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2525 -7.00 -0.28 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 553 +0.00 +0.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 77.48 -0.19 -0.24 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 79.8 -0.20 -0.25 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 80.18 -0.24 -0.30 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1318 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)