* Spot iron ore steady at above $83.1 after Monday's rally * Rio Tinto Q3 iron ore output rises to record By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slipped on Wednesday amid a well supplied market that has prompted some Chinese traders to hold off sales to support prices. The most-active iron ore contract for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down half a percent at 583 yuan ($95) a tonne by midday. The December iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange lost 1.1 percent to $82.10. The retreat in futures came after a 4 percent spike on Monday that pushed benchmark spot iron ore prices back above $80 a tonne to the highest since mid-September. "Many traders have stopped offering cargoes or were delaying them hoping that prices will go further up," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "There is a bit of tighter supply for some products at the ports, but we don't really see buyers willing to chase cargoes." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $83.10 a tonne on Tuesday, a day after climbing 4 percent, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. Physical activity in the iron ore market has tapered off from earlier in the week and overall spot supplies remained high, with some big Chinese steel mills still trying to unload excess cargoes from long-term contracts to the market, the trader said. Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said third-quarter output rose 12 percent from a year earlier to a record 76.8 million tonnes. It said it is on track to lift annual production to 295 million tonnes from 266 million tonnes last year. Big, low-cost producers such as Rio are boosting output of iron ore in a bid to sell more to top market China as this year's price slump to five-year lows forces out smaller suppliers. The most-traded January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 2,647 yuan a tonne by midday after touching a three-week top of 2,674 yuan earlier. Rebar also jumped by 4 percent on Monday in a rally fueled by short covering and which some traders attributed to reports that China's top steel producing northern Hebei province may cut production for some days during the APEC meeting in November. Some steel mills in Hebei have been asked to reduce or suspend production during the APEC meeting in China to help improve the air quality in the capital Beijing, according to local media reports. "Talk of steel output cuts in Hebei starting in November may tighten supplies and help lift steel prices which are starting to show better signs," ANZ Bank analysts said in a note. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0416 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2647 +3.00 +0.11 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 583 -3.00 -0.51 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 82.10 -0.94 -1.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 83.10 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 83.82 -0.35 -0.42 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1257 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)