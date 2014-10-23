* Dalian iron ore hits downside limit

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Chinese steel and iron ore futures dropped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as growth in supply continued to outpace demand in the world's top consumer of the two commodities.

Amid slowing economic growth in China, demand for steel is unlikely to see "any obvious improvements", the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a report published on its website on Wednesday.

"And with steel production remaining at a high level, oversupply will worsen, steel prices are unlikely to recover by a large degree and will continue to fluctuate within a narrow margin," said CISA.

A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity quickened to a three-month high in October, although the level of output in factories fell to a five-month low.

The most active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.2 percent at 2,533 yuan ($414) a tonne. It earlier touched a session low of 2,523 yuan, its weakest since Oct. 10.

Used in construction, rebar has fallen more than 30 percent this year.

CISA, which includes China's biggest state-owned steel mills, said stiffer competition is also weighing on prices.

"In the fourth quarter, the domestic steel market will move gradually towards the off-season, and apart from the impact of slowing demand and oversupply, the high level of product homogeneity among steel mills means that competition is intensifying, and product prices are unlikely to recover to a great extent," the association said in the report.

'GETTING BIGGER'

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery ended 1.9 percent lower at 529 yuan a tonne, after falling nearly 4 percent at one stage to hit its downside limit of 518 yuan.

Iron ore prices have similarly been hit by a glut in supply as top, low-cost miners from Australia and Brazil flood the market with cargoes, hoping to edge out more high-cost producers as prices tumble.

Spot iron ore prices have dropped 40 percent this year, marking five-year lows below $80 a tonne in September.

"Supply is getting bigger and demand is getting weaker," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province, who has held off plans to purchase cargoes this month amid signs the price rout may not be over.

A decline in stocks of iron ore lying in China's ports from late September had helped prices recover some ground, although traders said the port inventory level remains high at more than 100 million tonnes.

Stocks of imported iron ore at China's main ports had dropped 1.35 million tonnes to 107.9 million tonnes as of Oct. 17 SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to industry consultancy SteelHome that tracks the data.

At that level, the stocks are still up by a quarter for the year.

"It's still a big number. Maybe after port stocks come down to below 80 million tonnes, that can help stabilise the market and prices can rise," said the Shandong-based trader.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNO=MB was little changed at $81.83 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Metal Bulletin.

Two cargoes of 58-percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines were sold at $71 and $72 a tonne on the globalORE platform on Thursday, down from $73.50 for a similar grade earlier in the week, data from the platform's website showed.

