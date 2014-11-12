* Chinese mills shut down for APEC may soon resume
operations
* Spot iron ore around lowest level since 2009
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore steadied on Wednesday, with traders waiting for the
resumption of buying by Chinese steel mills that were
temporarily shut to cut smog during an Asia-Pacific summit in
Beijing.
"Near term, buyers should start to return to the market as
energy-intensive sectors in northern China resume operations
after reducing output to improve air quality for the APEC
meeting in Beijing," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
said in a note.
Industrial facilities including steel mills surrounding
China's capital were ordered to shut as early as Nov. 1 for the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that ended on
Tuesday.
Most of the shutdowns were in Tangshan in China's top
steel-producing province of Hebei. Traders say some of the mills
may resume production later this week or next week.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up 0.2 percent at 510 yuan ($83) a tonne by 0305
GMT. The December iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange
slipped 0.2 percent to $75.08 a tonne.
Benchmark spot iron ore held steady at $75.50 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI for a second straight day on Tuesday, according
to data compiled by The Steel Index. That was the lowest level
since June 2009.
Spot iron ore prices have fallen 44 percent this year, hit
by a supply glut after low-cost global producers such as Vale
and Rio Tinto boosted output.
A planned four-hour work stoppage on Wednesday by tug boat
engineers at Port Hedland, the biggest iron ore port at top
exporter Australia, may have little impact on the market,
traders said.
"There's still a lot of available cargoes at the ports. The
market could fluctuate below $80 for the fourth quarter," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai, referring to stocks at Chinese
ports, which stood at more than 107 million tonnes last week
SH-TOT-IRONINV, up 24 percent from a year before.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2547 -3.00 -0.12
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 510 +1.00 +0.20
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 75.08 -0.17 -0.23
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.5 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.87 +0.07 +0.09
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1263 Chinese yuan)
