By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore steadied on Wednesday, with traders waiting for the resumption of buying by Chinese steel mills that were temporarily shut to cut smog during an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing.

"Near term, buyers should start to return to the market as energy-intensive sectors in northern China resume operations after reducing output to improve air quality for the APEC meeting in Beijing," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.

Industrial facilities including steel mills surrounding China's capital were ordered to shut as early as Nov. 1 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that ended on Tuesday.

Most of the shutdowns were in Tangshan in China's top steel-producing province of Hebei. Traders say some of the mills may resume production later this week or next week.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange eased 0.2 percent to end at 508 yuan ($83) a tonne. The December iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $75.08 a tonne.

Benchmark spot iron ore held steady at $75.50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI for a second straight day on Tuesday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. That was the lowest level since June 2009.

Spot iron ore prices have fallen 44 percent this year, hit by a supply glut after low-cost global producers such as Vale and Rio Tinto boosted output.

A planned four-hour work stoppage on Wednesday by tug boat engineers at Port Hedland, the biggest iron ore port at top exporter Australia, may have little impact on the market, traders said.

The planned stoppage was put on hold after a last-minute intervention by Australia's Fair Work Commission on Tuesday evening, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.

"There's still a lot of available cargoes at the ports. The market could fluctuate below $80 for the fourth quarter," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, referring to stocks at Chinese ports, which stood at more than 107 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, up 24 percent from a year before.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2554 +4.00 +0.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 508 -1.00 -0.20 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 75.08 -0.17 -0.23 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.50 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.87 +0.07 +0.09 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1271 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)