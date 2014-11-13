* Chinese mills looking out to buy cargo after APEC shutdown

* Premiums for iron ore lump rise

* Shanghai rebar falls, China daily steel output drops (Adds Shanghai rebar, China data)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Benchmark spot iron ore prices stood at their lowest level since 2009, but appear set for a recovery as Chinese mills return to the market after being shut in order to cut pollution during a global summit in Beijing.

Industrial facilities including steel mills surrounding China's capital were ordered to shut as early as Nov. 1 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting that ended on Tuesday.

"Mills are being notified to restart their operation. They are now looking out to buy cargo, but some are still hesitant due to weakening steel sales," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.

ANZ Bank said traders "remain cautious with steel mills reluctant to do any more than match their forward order books".

Benchmark iron ore fines for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 10 cents to $75.40 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest level since June 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.

Demand for fines, granular iron ore that must be treated before being fed into blast furnaces, had dropped as mills had to temporarily shut the pollutive sintering facilities for the APEC meeting, traders said. But that caused demand for iron ore lump, which can be fed directly into a blast furnace, to rise.

Premiums for iron ore lump sold at China's ports rose to as high as 38 cents per dry metric tonne unit this week from 20.5 cents at the end of October, the Singapore trader said.

"There's crazy-hot demand due to sinter capacity being limited. However with sintering capacity restarting, you will start to see lump premiums coming off," he said.

Shanghai rebar futures fell 1.4 percent to end at 2,520 yuan ($411) a tonne after data showed China's economy lost more momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near 13-year low.

China's daily crude steel output fell 3.3 percent on the month to 2.18 million tonnes in October, its lowest rate this year, as mills conducted overhauls amid sagging demand ahead of enforced production cuts in early November. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0740 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2520 -35.00 -1.37 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 507 -3.00 -0.59 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 74.85 -0.46 -0.61 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.4 -0.10 -0.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 76.2 +0.33 +0.43 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day(1 US dollar = 6.1258 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)