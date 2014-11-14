* Iron ore unchanged for the week after 4 pct slide last
week
* Signs of improvement in China's real estate sales
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Iron ore was stuck near its
lowest level since 2009, but was on course to end the week flat
as the price slide in the commodity eased amid hopes that signs
of improvement in China's property sales may revive demand for
the steelmaking raw material.
Property sales in China dropped 1.6 percent in terms of
floor space in October, easing substantially from a 10.3 percent
fall in September, government data showed.
"I think demand for steel and iron ore will either be at the
same level as the third quarter or even stronger in the fourth
quarter if we see continued improvement in property sales and in
infrastructure," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in
Shenzhen.
The real estate sector, along with infrastructure, account
for about half of steel consumption in China, the world's top
consumer and producer of the alloy.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
up 10 cents at $75.50 a tonne on Thursday, after slipping to
$75.40 the previous day, its weakest since June 2009, according
to data compiled by the Steel Index.
The commodity was unchanged for the week so far, after
tumbling nearly 4 percent in the prior week.
The recent narrow movement in iron ore prices suggests "that
the worst of this month's destocking could be over", Standard
Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note.
"Although with no upward momentum as yet due to the
availability of significant physical cargoes still on water to
absorb in light of November's weakening demand conditions."
Traders said buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes is
likely to pick up as Chinese steel mills, which were shut to cut
smog during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in
Beijing that ended on Tuesday, resume operations.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed up 0.2 percent at 507 yuan ($83) a tonne on
Friday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0715 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2524 -7.00 -0.28
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 507 +1.00 +0.20
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 74.43 -0.20 -0.27
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.5 +0.10 +0.13
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.98 -0.22 -0.29
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1272 Chinese yuan)
