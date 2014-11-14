* Iron ore unchanged for the week after 4 pct slide last week

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Iron ore was stuck near its lowest level since 2009, but was on course to end the week flat as the price slide in the commodity eased amid hopes that signs of improvement in China's property sales may revive demand for the steelmaking raw material.

Property sales in China dropped 1.6 percent in terms of floor space in October, easing substantially from a 10.3 percent fall in September, government data showed.

"I think demand for steel and iron ore will either be at the same level as the third quarter or even stronger in the fourth quarter if we see continued improvement in property sales and in infrastructure," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.

The real estate sector, along with infrastructure, account for about half of steel consumption in China, the world's top consumer and producer of the alloy.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was up 10 cents at $75.50 a tonne on Thursday, after slipping to $75.40 the previous day, its weakest since June 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.

The commodity was unchanged for the week so far, after tumbling nearly 4 percent in the prior week.

The recent narrow movement in iron ore prices suggests "that the worst of this month's destocking could be over", Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note.

"Although with no upward momentum as yet due to the availability of significant physical cargoes still on water to absorb in light of November's weakening demand conditions."

Traders said buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes is likely to pick up as Chinese steel mills, which were shut to cut smog during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing that ended on Tuesday, resume operations.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 507 yuan ($83) a tonne on Friday.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 507 yuan ($83) a tonne on Friday.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0715 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2524 -7.00 -0.28 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 507 +1.00 +0.20 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 74.43 -0.20 -0.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.5 +0.10 +0.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.98 -0.22 -0.29 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1272 Chinese yuan)