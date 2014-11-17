* Spot iron ore may stay below $80/tonne - trader * China port stocks rise for 2nd straight week - SteelHome * Vale replaces iron ore chief By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Iron ore futures in Singapore and China were steady on Monday, supported by expectations Chinese steel mills would replenish stockpiles of the raw material as they resume operations after being temporarily shut to limit smog during a global summit. Steel mills surrounding capital Beijing have begun restarting operations, traders said, after being ordered to shut as early as Nov. 1 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting that ended last Tuesday. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 508 yuan ($83) a tonne by midday, and iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> were little changed. "We're expecting some restocking but I don't think buyers would be in a rush to buy any cargo. There's a high chance the price would stay below $80," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Benchmark iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $75.50 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The steel-making ingredient touched a fresh five-year low of $75.40 last week, but ended the week flat. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports rose for a second straight week to 108.75 million tonnes as of Nov. 14, up 1.4 million tonnes, data from consultancy SteelHome showed. Of the total stocks, 75.85 million tonnes are owned by Chinese steel mills and the rest by traders, SteelHome said. The inventory is good for 33 days of consumption, it added. Iron ore prices have fallen 44 percent this year, dragged down by a supply glut as big producers such as Vale and Rio Tinto increased output. Vale on Friday said it replaced its iron ore head, Jose Carlos Martins, with Peter Poppinga, previously director of base metals at the Brazilian miner. Vale posted a $1.44 billion loss in the third quarter as iron ore prices tumbled. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2516 -7.00 -0.28 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 508 +1.00 +0.20 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 74.39 -0.26 -0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.5 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.47 -0.51 -0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)