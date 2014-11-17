* China port stocks rise for 2nd straight week - SteelHome
* Vale replaces iron ore chief
* China Jan-Oct apparent steel consumption down 1.4 pct-CISA
(Adds CISA comment, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Iron ore futures in Singapore
and China were steady on Monday, supported by expectations
Chinese steel mills would replenish stockpiles of the raw
material as they resume operations after being temporarily shut
to limit smog during a global summit.
Steel mills surrounding capital Beijing have begun
restarting operations, traders said, after being ordered to shut
as early as Nov. 1 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
meeting that ended last Tuesday.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed flat at 507 yuan ($83) a tonne, and iron ore
futures on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> were little changed.
"We're expecting some restocking but I don't think buyers
would be in a rush to buy any cargo. There's a high chance the
price would stay below $80," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Benchmark iron ore for immediate delivery to China
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $75.50 a tonne on Friday,
according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The steel-making
ingredient touched a fresh five-year low of $75.40 last week,
but ended the week flat.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports rose for a
second straight week to 108.75 million tonnes as of Nov. 14, up
1.4 million tonnes, data from consultancy SteelHome showed.
Of the total stocks, 75.85 million tonnes are owned by
Chinese steel mills and the rest by traders, SteelHome said. The
inventory is good for 33 days of consumption, it added.
Iron ore prices have fallen 44 percent this year, dragged
down by a supply glut as big producers such as Vale
and Rio Tinto increased output.
Vale on Friday said it replaced its iron ore head, Jose
Carlos Martins, with Peter Poppinga, previously director of base
metals at the Brazilian miner. Vale posted a $1.44 billion loss
in the third quarter as iron ore prices tumbled.
China's apparent steel consumption dropped 1.4 percent to
619.61 million tonnes in January-October, the China Iron and
Steel Association said in its monthly report released on Monday.
After a slight recovery early last month, Chinese steel
prices fell again in late October to early November, "showing
that steel prices still lack the right conditions to improve,
affected by overcapacity and oversupply," the association said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2514 -9.00 -0.36
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 507 +0.00 +0.00
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 74.39 -0.26 -0.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.5 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.47 -0.51 -0.67
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1259 Chinese yuan)
