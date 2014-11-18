* Dalian iron ore falls nearly 4 pct, Shanghai rebar down 2 pct * China home prices drop further in October By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Iron ore futures in China tumbled nearly 4 percent to a record low on Tuesday as benchmark spot prices stretched this year's rout to hit their weakest level since 2009 as a supply glut continued to pressure the commodity. Iron ore has lost 44 percent of its value this year as big, low-cost miners such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale, boosted output that reached record levels in the past quarter amid slowing demand growth in top importer China. There were more signs of weakness in China's economy on Tuesday, with home prices falling for a second straight month in October from a year ago. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 3.4 percent at 490 yuan ($80) a tonne by midday after falling as low as 488 yuan, its weakest since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013. That followed a drop in the benchmark spot price .IO62-CNI=SI to $75.10 a tonne on Monday, down half a percent and the lowest level since June 2009, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. A breach of the 500-yuan support level fueled more selling on the Dalian contract, said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province who trades Dalian iron ore futures and predicts a further drop to 480 yuan before any recovery. "The price has stayed around 500 yuan for about two weeks and the level was finally broken today. People think the market will fall further because supply is much more than demand." Citigroup last week forecast that iron ore could drop below $60 per tonne in 2015 on renewed growth in supply and further weakness in demand. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports rose for a second straight week to stand at 108.75 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, based on data tracked by SteelHome. The rise in port stockpiles "raised concerns that underlying consumption is weak," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. "This was compounded by the rise in bad loans in China, which could slow down investment growth even further." Non-performing loans at Chinese banks rose 72.5 billion yuan from the previous quarter to 766.9 billion yuan at the end of September. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2466 -53.00 -2.10 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 490 -17.00 -3.35 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 71.84 -2.25 -3.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.1 -0.40 -0.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.08 -0.39 -0.52 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1221 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)