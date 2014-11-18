* Dalian iron ore falls nearly 4 pct, Shanghai rebar down 3 pct

* China home prices drop further in October despite govt support (Recasts, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Chinese iron ore and steel futures tumbled to record lows on Tuesday after data showed a deepening decline in China's home prices, the latest evidence of economic weakness in the top consumer of both commodities.

China's home prices fell an annual 2.6 percent in October despite a range of government support measures. It was the steepest year-on-year fall since Reuters started calculating nationwide prices in 2011.

The losses in futures could stretch iron ore's rout. The steelmaking ingredient is at its weakest since 2009 and has fallen 44 percent this year as big, low-cost miners such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale boosted output amid slowing demand growth in top importer China.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 3.9 percent to close at its downside limit of 487 yuan ($80) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013.

The benchmark spot iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.5 percent to $75.10 a tonne on Monday, the lowest level since June 2009, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

A breach of the 500-yuan support level fueled more selling on the Dalian contract, said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province who trades Dalian iron ore futures and predicts a further drop to 480 yuan before any recovery.

"The price has stayed around 500 yuan for about two weeks and the level was finally broken today. People think the market will fall further because supply is much more than demand."

Citigroup last week forecast that iron ore could drop below $60 per tonne in 2015 on renewed growth in supply and further weakness in demand.

Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports rose for a second straight week to stand at 108.75 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, based on data tracked by SteelHome.

The rise in port stockpiles "raised concerns that underlying consumption is weak," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.

"This was compounded by the rise in bad loans in China, which could slow down investment growth even further."

Non-performing loans at Chinese banks rose 72.5 billion yuan from the previous quarter to 766.9 billion yuan at the end of September.

The slide in Dalian futures helped drag down rebar in Shanghai which slid 3.1 percent to end at 2,442 yuan per tonne, after hitting a record low of 2,431 yuan. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0712 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2442 -77.00 -3.06 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 487 -20.00 -3.94 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 71.49 -2.60 -3.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.1 -0.40 -0.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.08 -0.39 -0.52 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1193 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)