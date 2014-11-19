* Spot iron ore drops to $72.10/tonne, down 46 pct this year * No meaningful China restocking seen amid tighter credit -CBA By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 19 China's iron ore futures fell 4 percent to a record low on Wednesday, piling more pressure on spot prices that have slumped to their weakest in more than five years as a supply glut overhangs the commodity. Iron ore has lost nearly half of its value this year, hit hard by a slowing economy in top consumer China. Analysts are ruling out any Chinese restocking that typically supports prices in the last months of a year. "We no longer expect a meaningful iron ore restock later in the year as steel mills in China are content to purchase iron ore at their convenience, either from the port or from domestic producers, due to its wide availability," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as far as 4 percent to 472 yuan ($77) a tonne, its lowest since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013. It was down 3.3 percent at 476 yuan by midday. That adds to a 4-percent slide on Tuesday fuelled by data showing a deeper decline in China's home prices in October. The benchmark spot iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 4 percent to $72.10 a tonne on Tuesday, a level last seen in June 2009, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. It has fallen 46 percent for the year. The housing data was the latest sign of economic weakness in China, where apparent steel consumption dropped 1.4 percent to 619.61 million tonnes in January-October, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Monday. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports rose for a second straight week to 108.75 million tonnes last week, according to consultancy SteelHome, although traders say some are trying to unload cargoes as prices skid. "It's near the end of the year and traders are trying to sell port cargoes to pay bank loans and that's adding pressure on prices," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province who is aiming to sell a 90,000-tonne cargo of Brazilian iron ore fines. While iron ore prices have tanked, Shanghai rebar futures have regained some lost ground. The most-active May contract was down 0.3 percent at 2,455 yuan a tonne, after hitting a session low of 2,433 yuan. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2455 -7.00 -0.28 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 -16.00 -3.25 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 69.97 -1.00 -1.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 72.1 -3.00 -3.99 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.8 -3.28 -4.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1191 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)