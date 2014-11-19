* Spot iron ore drops to $70/tonne, down 48 pct this year * No meaningful China restocking seen amid tighter credit -CBA (Updates with latest spot iron ore price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Iron ore prices slid to their lowest level in more than five years on Wednesday as a supply glut kept battering the market. Iron ore has lost nearly half its value this year, hit hard by a slowing economy in top consumer China. Analysts are ruling out any Chinese restocking that typically supports prices towards the end of each year. "We no longer expect a meaningful iron ore restock later in the year as steel mills in China are content to purchase iron ore at their convenience, either from the port or from domestic producers, due to its wide availability," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Tighter credit is also forcing many steel mills to adjust to lower inventory levels." The benchmark spot price .IO62-CNI=SI slid 2.9 percent to $70 a tonne on Wednesday, a level last seen in June 2009, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. It has fallen 48 percent this year. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell by as much as 4.7 percent to 469 yuan ($77) a tonne, its lowest since the market launched iron ore futures in October 2013. It closed down 3.9 percent at 473 yuan. That adds to a 4 percent slide on Tuesday fuelled by data showing a deeper decline in China's home prices in October. On the Singapore Exchange, the December iron ore contract was down 1.4 percent at $70.01 a tonne by 0706 GMT. The housing data was the latest sign of economic weakness in China, where apparent steel consumption dropped 1.4 percent to 619.61 million tonnes in the January-October period, the China Iron and Steel Association said on Monday. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports rose for a second straight week to 108.75 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to consultancy SteelHome, although traders say some are trying to unload cargoes as prices skid. "It's near the end of the year and traders are trying to sell port cargoes to pay bank loans and that's adding pressure on prices," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province who is aiming to sell a 90,000-tonne cargo of Brazilian iron ore fines. Meanwhile tug boat engineers at Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron ore port, plan to hold a four-hour work stoppage on Nov. 22, tug operator Teekay Shipping said, threatening exports from BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group . Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2446 -16.00 -0.65 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 473 -19.00 -3.86 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 70.01 -0.96 -1.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 71.8 -3.28 -4.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne (1 US dollar = 6.1202 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Greg Mahlich)