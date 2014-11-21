* Iron ore has fallen 7.3 pct this week, 48 pct this year

* Dalian futures end flat after hitting record low (Updates futures)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Spot iron ore prices were on track for their biggest weekly drop since May 2013 after falling to their weakest in more than five years as a supply glut continued to hammer prices.

Iron ore futures in China dropped to a record low on Friday before closing flat, reflecting caution among investors for a commodity that has fallen by nearly half this year as global miners boosted output and China's economy slowed.

"We knew that this year was going to be the first year when iron ore was in oversupply and I think we're just living with the consequences of that," Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Lelong said.

"Right now there is no hard floor for prices."

Goldman in September called the end of the 'Iron Age', saying the surplus and a weak demand outlook in China make a recovery from this year's sharp fall unlikely.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $70 a tonne on Thursday, holding at its lowest level since June 2009, based on data from The Steel Index.

The steel-making commodity has lost 7.3 percent so far this week, on track for its largest such drop since losing more than 10 percent in May last year. It has fallen 48 percent this year.

Citigroup last week said it expects iron ore prices to slip to the $50 levels next year as further growth in supply combines with sustained weakness in demand.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 2.1 percent to 466 yuan ($76) a tonne on Friday, its lowest ever, before closing unchanged at 476 yuan.

But Singapore futures remained weak. The December iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange was down 1.3 percent at $69.11 a tonne by 0714 GMT, after touching $68.95 earlier.

"The buy-side is at a standstill and many are still going short. Many still see the price going down than up," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.

But the current iron ore price of around $70 a tonne is lower than the level it is going to be sustained at, said Michael Elliott, global mining and metals sector leader at Ernst & Young.

Elliott said he expects to see further mine closures by high-cost producers as well as more supply discipline from the bigger miners.

"The price will recover somewhat...probably close to $90," he told Reuters in Tokyo, without providing a timeline.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2448 +1.00 +0.04 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 476 +0.00 +0.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 69.11 -0.93 -1.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 70 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 70.97 +0.77 +1.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1221 Chinese yuan)